Back In KL: Chinese Trump Says Twin Towers Is Sleek & ‘’Very Pointy’’

Malaysians can proudly claim Trump has ‘’visited’’ them twice: once when US President Donald Trump was here for the Asean summit, and again when TikTok star and Trump impersonator Ryan Chen came for a holiday!

For those who aren’t familiar with Chen, he’s known online for his near-accurate impression of Donald Trump’s speech and mannerisms.

Chen recently shared on his TikTok that he’s taking his parents for a holiday in Kuala Lumpur. It was his dad’s first time flying and travelling out of China, so the trip was very exciting for the whole family.

In his first video, Chen hilariously nails the universal Asian family vibe when his mum abruptly announced that there’s a hard-boiled egg for him while they were enroute to the airport. Stunned, he joked, “How am I supposed to eat this?!” Asian parents and their impeccable timing!

During the flight, Chen told his dad to stop eating the remaining bread and promised to take them to enjoy better food in Malaysia.

Once in Malaysia, Chen took his parents straight to KLCC, where they tried some local food at a Malay restaurant nearby.

In a second video, it showed Chen and his parents admiring the twin towers in the background. He humorously asked his parents what they thought of the towers.

His dad said KLCC was ‘’bigger and more magnificent’’ while his mum agreed and said it looked better than the ones back home in Chongqing.

Chen added that he also liked KLCC because it’s sleek, ”more shiny” and ”very pointy.”

Chongqing is known as the Mountain City and has been described as an “8D” city due to its dizzying, multi-layered, and vertical urban landscape, featuring over 149 skyscrapers taller than 150 meters.

The tallest skyscraper in Chongqing is Chongqing Sunac A-One Main Tower, which stands at 542m (when it’s completed in 2030), followed by ADBC Tower at 520m and Chongqing Tower at 516m.

It’s not known how long Chen and his parents will be in KL, but we hope they have lots of fun exploring the city and enjoying our delicious food.

