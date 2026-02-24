Mermaid Man And Other Wacky 2026 Ramadan Bazaar Finds

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As each Ramadan passes over the years, it seems like more and more unusual things are encountered during this time at bazaars that dot the country.

From unorthodox marketing gimmicks to “experimental” food options, it seems that Malaysians are never short of creativity when it comes to spicing things up every year in the holy month.

Here are a few odd Ramadan bazaar finds we came across on social media lately.

Rainbow Mermaid Man at a drinks stall

Talk about a fish out of water. A man dressed in a rainbow-coloured mermaid costume was spotted dancing in front of a street stall selling air balang rather hilariously.

A video of him prancing about as half-man, half-fish went viral on social media yesterday (23 February), before the police scooped him up and brought him to the Kelantan Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JAHEAIK) office in Kota Bahru.

He is now being investigated under Sections 19 and 21 of the Kelantan Syariah Criminal Code Enactment (I) 2019 for cross-dressing.

RM88 Roti John sparks debate over value

Photos of a burger vendor selling one iteration of their Roti John for a hefty price left Malaysians exasperated over whether such a common dish is worth that price tag or not.

The Roti John Pastrami by Penang-based TheFat.Burger is presented as the “first pastrami roti john in the world” at a Ramadan bazaar, and roti john lovers can get one for RM88.

They also offer more “affordable” options, such as the T20 Sekerat (RM38), Triple Cheese John Beef (RM23), and Triple Cheese John Chicken (RM23).

Judging by the sheer size of the RM88 roti john made with pastrami, the price may match the portion. As for the taste, it’s subjective to individual preferences. Image: Threads | @lelateteofficial

Roti John Wick

While we’re not sure what a fictional deadly assassin has to do with roti john (besides the obvious name), Roti John Wick certainly caught the attention of social media users.

It’s unclear if there are any special ingredients put into a Roti John Wick to give it that name. What we’ve seen so far only look like overstuffed roti john that are completely drenched in sauces.

Seeing how popular the John Wick franchise is in Malaysia, it’s not really a surprise that local small businesses would “adopt” the character to boost their marketing and sales.

The Quesillo craze (now with teh tarik)

Quesillo is a creamy, caramel-covered dessert similar to crème caramel, but with a distinct, slightly firmer, and hole-ridden texture.

While Quesillo is essentially caramel pudding, the Venezuela name has made it across the ocean to become a trending Ramadan item this year. All over social media today, you’ll find videos of Malaysians picking up a slice of Quesillo from their local bazaar.

Some vendors felt that the South American delicacy needed a local twist. One seller in Johor sells his Quesillo with a generous splash of teh tarik, which raised many Malaysian eyebrows.

Spooky Roti Pocong

Contrary to the Muslim belief that ghosts and evil spirits are “tied up” during the holy month of Ramadan, one trader has been happily selling a special type of murtabak (a type of stuffed pancake) that takes after a popular yet frightening supernatural entity.

Mohamad Firdaus Kamarudin is a 40 year old Ramadan bazaar vendor in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, who puts a spooky twist to his murtabak — he makes them in the shape of a pocong and calls it Roti Pocong.

He even puts up a pocong replica, complete with white burial shroud, right in front of his stall as a striking element that easily draws attention.

Mohamad Firdaus told Bernama that he was originally from Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, and previously operated under the name “Raja Martabak” there.

His menu prices range from RM10 to RM18, and includes modern twists to the traditional murtabak such as mac and cheese, spicy crispy chicken, grilled lamb with cheese, and grilled mozzarella smoked beef.

