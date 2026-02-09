A Roadtrip Isn’t Complete Without Good Food! Here Are Some Best Makan Spots, According To Millennials & Gen Zs

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to choosing a holiday destination. Some prefer popular hotspots, others look for places to ber-healing, while some want full-on adventure.

Then there are those who choose a destination purely for the food — whether it’s viral eats, heritage dishes, or super Instagrammable meals. I mean, when else can you really enjoy indulging in good food if not while you’re on holiday, right?

In Episode 1, our team shared some of the most onz travel destinations chosen by millennials and Gen Zs in Malaysia. This time, we’re diving into the food you can find at those very places!

Millennials: Cameron Highlands

Mention Cameron Highlands and chances are, the first thing that comes to mind is plump, bright red strawberries. To get there, simply take the PLUS Highway and exit at Tapah or Simpang Pulai, before heading uphill to the cool climate and farms.

Once you’re already there, you have to stop by Big Red Strawberry Farm to experience Malaysia’s farm-fresh produce for yourself.

(travelmalaysia.com.my)

For those travelling with kids, strawberry picking is easily one of the highlights. You get to pluck fresh strawberries straight from the plant and pop them straight into your mouth. Sweet, fresh, and super satisfying! 🍓🍃

But of course, don’t stop there. Take all your OOTD photos, indulge in strawberry-based desserts, and stock up on delish strawberry products for snacks for later at home!

Location: Brinchang, 39000 Brinchang, Pahang

Operating Hours: Daily (8AM – 6PM)

Beyond just strawberries and strawberry tea, Cameron Highlands is also known for creative Malaysian dishes inspired by the fruit. From breakfast to lunchtime, THEBOXPORT HUB serves up Strawberry Nasi Lemak! 🤯

(Abang Strawberry)

What does the sambal taste like? Spicy? Tangy? Sweet? You’ll just have to order one and find out for yourself. And don’t forget to leave a review too 😉

Location: Tanah Rata, 39000 Tanah Rata, Pahang

Craving something lighter and slightly sweet? We’d recommend trying the scones at The Lakehouse, Cameron Highlands.

(yesteddy via trip.com/TRP)

Just imagine this: sitting back, taking in the lush green hills, sipping hot tea, and enjoying warm scones paired with thick, premium strawberry jam. Honestly — syok gila.

Location: 30th Mile, Jalan Ringlet–Sungai Koyan, Sungai Khazanah, 39000 Ringlet, Pahang

Gen Z: Gold Coast

If you think Gen Zs love staying at Gold Coast Resort, Sepang purely for the stunning beach views and OOTD-worthy vibes, there’s more to it than that. Accessible via the KLIA or Bandar Serenia exit on the PLUS Highway, Gold Coast is perfect for a fuss-free escape.

At Gold Coast, you can enjoy fresh, juicy dragon fruit straight from the farm at HL Dragon Fruit Eco Farm.

(HL Dragon Fruit Eco Farm)

This dragon fruit farm is owned and developed by a local family from Sungai Pelek, Selangor, and Seremban. If you love dragon fruits, this is the spot. 😉

And it’s not just about the fruit on its own. You can also try a variety of dragon fruit–based dishes that are definitely out of the ordinary.

One definite standout is the dragon fruit bun dipped in rich chicken curry. 😋

(Vulcan Post)

A pink bun with a curry gravy centre, shaped like blooming flowers inspired by the dragon fruit itself. It might sound (and look) a little strange at first, but once you give it a go, you’ll love it.

If you need a thirst quencher, try their refreshing dragon fruit juice. Pair that with a Dragon Fruit Burger for that full coastal vibe.

(HL Restaurant & Cafe)

If you’re in the mood for something more filling, don’t miss out on their iconic Dragon Fruit Nasi Lemak. The rice is cooked with coconut milk and dragon fruit, giving it that striking pink colour and a fragrant aroma.

What makes this nasi lemak even more unique is the sambal. Honestly, where else are you gonna try sambal dragon fruit?

Most importantly, they’re halal-certified, so Muslim visitors can enjoy without worry.

Since you’re already there, don’t forget to explore the farm and snap photos with Malaysia’s largest dragon fruit replica. Add it to your itinerary, okay! 😍📸

Location: Lot 7608, Jalan Besar Batu Satu, Kampung Baharu Sepang, 43900 Sepang, Selangor

Operating Hours: Thursday – Tuesday (9AM – 6PM)

That said, just a heads-up — these places can get pretty crowded during public holidays, especially with CNY and Raya coming up.

So if you want a smooth, stress-free holiday, it’s best to start planning early before peak season hits. Apply your annual leave in advance 😉

