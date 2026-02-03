Critics Slam Expensive Cheesy “Lumpia”, Seller Defends Price

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Entrepreneur Dania Sedek is known for promoting ‘’premium-priced’’ food at her stall Niase Street Food. This time, some have complained that the spring rolls or popiah sold at her stall was pricey.

In a TikTok video, Dania was seen promoting the latest addition to her menu, the Lumpia Creamy Cheesy Tomyam.

Lumpia ni LIMITED tau kome ada kat Tour je tau,so warga Gombak jangan lepaskan peluang dapatkan Lumpia Ayam&Daging Kami tinggal 2 Hari lagi harini (31 Jan 2026) dan esok (01 Feb) dekat Gombak😍 JOM SINGGAH KOME!!! 📍Masjid As Syakirin, Gombak, Selangor 📅Tarikh: 29 Jan – 1 Februari 2026 ⏱️Masa: 11.00 AM – 11.00 PM

Priced at RM18.90, which she said “included SST” for three large spring rolls, she explained that each roll contains Buna-shimeji mushrooms, sengkuang, and mozzarella cheese, with the choice of chicken or beef.

The “lumpia” is then topped with shredded Parmesan cheese and garnished with coriander leaves.

This limited edition menu was only available last weekend at the Food Republik food festival at Masjid As-Syakirin in Gombak, Selangor.

Critics slammed the stall’s three-piece offering as exorbitantly priced, echoing a common sentiment online where users asked if cheaper options were available.

Meanwhile, some wondered why she garnished the spring rolls with coriander leaves and the reason behind the shredded cheese topping.

They also wondered why she called it ‘’lumpia’’ instead of ‘’popiah.’’ The name ‘’lumpia’’ is more known in Indonesia and the Philippines while locally, similar looking rolls are known as popiah.

Previously, Dania was criticised for selling nasi khaomok at a high price and faced threats of boycott. She justified the food’s high price, explaining it was necessary to cover staff wages and taxes.

Niase owner explains food pricing

Aware of comments from netizens regarding the prices of the food she sells, Dania who runs the Niase brand, has come forward to explain why the items at her eatery are priced as they are.

She said that every dish purchased by customers is worth the value offered by her establishment.

“From the selection of raw ingredients and the preparation process to the dish served to customers, we consistently prioritise quality and taste.

“We also ensure that every menu item is prepared with great care, maintaining freshness and the highest standards so that every customer enjoys a satisfying and high-quality dining experience each time they visit,” she wrote in the caption.

