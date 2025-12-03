“KidZania” For Adults: Here’s Where You Can Work For “Fun”!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The closest thing to a Disneyland for Malaysian kids is KidZania. There, they can pretend to be adults working as fast food workers, doctors, and firemen.

If you’re jealous of the kids, fear not fellow adults, there’s a “KidZania” for you out there now.

TikTok user Lepat Pisang (@lepatpisang0000) humorously shared that the “KidZania for adults” is located next to EcoShop on Level 2 of KL Sentral.

The place, known as MYFutureJobs, should already give you an idea of what’s to come. And best of all, it’s all FREE OF CHARGE.

Upon reaching, you can register your details and create an ID. Once that’s done, you can book a slot for your session.

After getting your pass/lanyard, you’re free to head to any of the stations to answer a set of questions to find out what you like to be when you grow up.

The results will inform you which jobs suit you best. Crai.

The next set of questions will help you dig deep into your likes and passions. Finally, you’ll be given various career options that suit your interests and abilities.

You can select one of the career options you like best to learn more about what it entails and how to pursue that career path.

Images: @lepatpisang0000/TikTok

The final stage gives you the option to talk with a consultant. This is good for those who want to discuss what’s next to pursuing your dream job.

After going through the whole process, a copy of the results will be sent to you in an email. You can also apply for the job through the MYFutureJobs website or app.

Lepat Pisang said there are open interviews every Tuesday and Thursday as well. However, he’s unsure what job positions the interviews are for.

Responses from netizens were hilarious as some felt cheated because they thought there was truly a place for adults like KidZania. A netizen said this was too serious and no fun.

Nevertheless, the post helped others too who did not realise there was such a set up. They felt it was helpful for highschoolers, those who are currently unemployed, and those who are employed but want to check what’s more out there.

What is MYFutureJobs?

MYFutureJobs is a job portal developed by the Ministry of Human Resources to bridge the job matching and free employment service gap.

MYFutureJobs uses AI as the main feature to match individuals to jobs they qualify for based on their skills and competencies, experiences, and education. This also includes free career counsellor services.

