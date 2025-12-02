7 Things Malaysians Love To Complain About And Always Will

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The world isn’t perfect so it’s natural to moan and complain about something in life. The beauty of being Malaysians is that we can complain and bicker with each other but still find the humour in our problems.

Malaysians can complain about anything and everything under the sun. You just need to ask.

Don’t believe us? Check out some of the things that Malaysians complained the most about this year! And to keep things from getting too gloomy, we added a couple of obviously unworkable “solutions” for fun.

1. The KLIA Aerotrain being out of service or breaking down

The aerotrain feels poorly.

The Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) aerotrain has been a pain in everyone’s butts. It kept breaking down and has stranded passengers midway on the tracks so it’s obviously one of the most complained topics ever.

On 27 February 2023, the aerotrain halted midway between the main terminal to the atellite building. A second train was immediately sent but it also experienced technical difficulties so travellers had to walk to the satellite building.

On 1 March 2023, 114 travellers were stranded when the aerotrain broke down again. It was finally suspended on 2 March 2023 until further notice for repairs.

After much delays, the aerotrain was relaunched on 1 July 2025 but the problem was far from over. On 13 July, the train stopped due to a ‘’breaker trip’’ at the substation and travellers had to walk to the satellite building.

The aerotrain has other glitches and operational issues since then.

The Unworkable Solution: Grow wings to fly to the plane.

2. Traffic jams everywhere

Credit: Facebook/Twitter

Heavy traffic is something most of us have to deal with daily. We sit in traffic to get to work, we sit in traffic to get back home. Sometimes, we’re also in traffic because we had to get lunch.

The heavy traffic also means that our roads need constant repairs and touch ups. The neverending roadworks and additions of new highways further compounds the problem in some areas.

We also complain about heavy traffic during balik kampung periods. 😀 But at least we get to enjoy grandma’s food at the end of the journey.

The Unworkable Solution: Hope public transport is reliable that day and still join in the traffic at the last mile.

3. Rising cost of living

Image: TRP File

The rising cost of living feels unstoppable and inevitable. Many who were surviving then are feeling the pinch now, especially after the pandemic. Food, grocery, and house prices are skyrocketing while wages remain stagnant for many people.

The Unworkable Solution: Refuse to participate in capitalism. Go back to our nomadic roots and go off-grid.

4. To clean or not to clean up after ourselves

Image: @alifnzam_ & @adawiyahruslann_/Threads

In a perfect world, everyone knows to clean up after themselves after dining in a restaurant or cafe. It’s simply good manners and good upbringing.

However, some argued they shouldn’t do the cleaning if they’re paying service tax. Some said they’re creating work for the servers and cleaners.

The Unworkable Solution: Don’t go out if you can’t keep public spaces clean.

5. The heat

Credit: Ishan @seefromthesky/Hendri Sabri via Unsplash/ Firdaus Latif via Malay Mail

Living in a tropical country near the equator means our heat and humidity can be overbearing. It’s worse for those who sweat profusely.

However, Storm Senyar brought rainy and cool weather the past week. Those facing floods had a worse time. We’re not happy with the hot or cold weather we get.

The Unworkable Solution: Bring back old kampung houses built on high stilts in flood prone areas. Everyone else get an inflatable kayak for emergencies.

6. Caring for stray animals

Image: TRP File

Some people hate stray animals and have no qualms hurting these helpless creatures to rid of them.

On the other hand, animal lovers and rescue volunteers have their hands full caring for rescued strays and attempting to rehome the animals.

There are also cases of animal cruelty and abuse that reveal a troubling side of our human nature.

The Unworkable Solution: Adopt, don’t shop for pets. Don’t keep a pet if you’re not ready to care for a living being.

7. Whether to celebrate or join the Halloween fun

Image: Pexels & Hua Bar Flower/FB

Every year when October rolls around, certain parties will start trying to shut down Halloween celebrations. They would try to prevent families in the neighbourhood from dressing up in costumes or go on simple trick-o-treating for candies. They would also complain about Halloween decorations in shopping malls. If one checks, the decorations are hardly on the scale of major celebrations in comparison.

This year, Deepavali and Halloween were pretty close to each other. Those who had never bothered with Deepavali all these years suddenly became its champions. It was an interesting month.

While Halloween has been associated with horror and gore, it essentially means ‘’holy evening’’ and a day to mark the end of summer and the harvest. It was also believed to be a time when the boundary between the living and the dead was blurred.

To get away from pagan rituals, Pope Gregory III instituted that All Hallows Day on 1 November to honour those who has died in the 8th century. The day before is known as All Hallows Eve, later shortened to Halloween. In some ways, it’s a bit like our Hungry Ghost Festival and the Catholic All Saint’s Day.

The Unworkable Solution: If the celebration is not for you, no one forced you to join. Your faith governs you, not everyone else.

