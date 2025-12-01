Public To The Rescue: Mother’s Plea To Find Discontinued Bunny Soft Toy For Autistic Child Answered

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A woman turned to social media for help after her young daughter with autism lost her favourite soft toy bunny.

The beloved bunny is known as the VANDRING Hare from Ikea. Unfortunately, Ikea has discontinued the soft toy and no longer has them in stores.

This is how the Ikea VANDRING Hare looks like. Image: Ikea

For those who are unaware, many children with autism are comfortable with routine and all things that are familiar to them. It provides them a sense of security and predictability, and reduces anxiety.

Fortunately for her, the public jumped to action immediately to help. Some dug through their closets while others helped to find the soft toy online and abroad.

Those who have the soft toy bunny offered to give it to her for free.

With all the help coming in, the woman shared that she has collected enough as spares and was especially grateful for everyone’s help. She thanked them profusely in another post.

Once again, the community showed that we’re all stronger and better together. As the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child.

