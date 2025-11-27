You Can Now Buy Motorcycles With SPayLater, Here Are 5 Bikes We Think Are “Paling Berbaloi”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Many Malaysians have been using shopping platform Shopee’s SPayLater feature to purchase big ticket items such as laptops, TVs, smartphones, furniture, appliances and more in monthly installments.

Now, the feature has been expanded to cover motorcycles as well after Shopee announced SPayLater Motorcycle.

According to the ShopeePay Facebook page, you can now own a motorcycle with up to 60 months of instalments that covers up to RM20,000.

This is perfect for those who are looking to dip their toes in the world of motorcycling and owning their first bike without breaking the bank, or for seasoned riders looking for a second (or third?) motorbike they can use to do quick runs to the pasar.

More than 180 motorcycles of various brands are available for purchase under the SPayLater Motorcycle plan, from Japanese brands like Honda and Yamaha to Italian and Chinese-made two-wheelers.

But with such an extensive list, how do you know which bike to get? Not all motorcycles are made equal, and it all depends on your taste, of course.

That’s why we’ve put together a humble list of five motorcycles that TRP’s in-house bike enthusiast thinks would provide the most value for money in terms of comfort, practicality, style, and fun.

1. WMOTO RT3S (N1)

Image: WMOTO

If you’re looking for something comfortable, has lots of storage space (with aftermarket add-ons like a topbox available), a nice big windshield, built-in front and rear dashcams, tyre pressure monitoring system and all the usual safety tech like anti-lock braking system (ABS) as well as traction control, the WMOTO RT3S (N1) is the bike for you.

Its spacious and soft seat will keep you comfortable even if you’re on the saddle the entire day, and being a maxi-scooter type of bike, the riding position feels like you’re sitting on your living room couch (just don’t watch Netflix while riding, m’kay?).

This “Made in China” scooter holds a 247cc engine that outputs 23 horsepower, which is more than enough for town rides and even quick jaunts to Genting Highlands for coffee and cool air. Got a three hour ride to balik kampung? Its tall windshield will make sure you won’t get wind fatigue.

Did we mention that it’s also a keyless bike with a 5-inch TFT colour screen that connects to your smartphone?

The WMOTO RT3S N1 has an MSRP of RM17,888.

2. Aveta Ranger Max Explorer

Image: Careta

Imagine owning a kapchai but with more aesthetic. The Aveta Ranger Max Explorer is a 127cc moped that wants to be brought into jungle trails, but it also excels at city rides in style.

It produces 10 horsepower and runs on a 4-speed manual transmission, which isn’t much if you’re trying to outrun other vehicles on highways. However, the bike’s light and small frame will make you the king (or queen) of traffic jams because it is so easy to maneuver, you’ll never dread going home from work at the peak of rush hour traffic.

You could also slap on a box on the back to carry all your essentials, and that’s always a plus if you’re a commuter rider.

With an MSRP of RM6,899. we can’t say much for the seat as it’s not the plushest of saddles. However, there are shops that specialise in making custom seats or even add foam to the stock seat for added comfort.

As for the style, it may not be for everyone, which takes us to the next bike on our list.

3. Hanway Heritage 400

Image: Mudah.my

Though it may not be the most practical of motorcycles, the Hanway Heritage makes up for it in looks. This bobber (a chopped up motorcycle stripped of unnecessary parts like fairings) style bike is sure to turn heads wherever it goes.

At its heart is a 401cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that puts out 42 horsepower, enough to cruise freely on a highway.

A single seat, which is characteristic of a bobber bike, sacrifices practicality for style. This is a bike you buy purely to enjoy the open roads by yourself, and look good doing it.

Its laid-back cruiser design puts you in an upright riding position, which is more comfortable than being in a sport bike “prawn” position.

Granted, it’s not a Harley-Davidson, but at with MSRP of RM22,800 you could carry the same style of cruising at a fraction of the price.

4. CFMOTO 250NK

Image: CFMOTO

Chinese bike maker CFMOTO has built quite a good reputation in Malaysia for its affordable yet tech-packed bikes.

The CFMOTO 250NK made our list for its fun factor. Being in the naked bike category, the 249.2cc sport naked motorcycle is highly agile, easy to control, and is no slack in the speed department.

With its sharp styling, the bike really looks like it belongs in today’s world: futuristic, sleek, and sporty.

A more forward-leaning riding position sets riders of the 250NK in a more aggressive stance, making them ready to tackle sharp corners with ease and confidence.

This is yet another bike that’s not a workhorse, but if you commute light with just a backpack, it will give you no trouble in filtering traffic and getting to work on time. Plenty of people do it on bikes like this one, but it’s whether you’re willing to do the same or not.

The CFMOTO 250NK is retailing at RM9,888.

5. Suzuki V-Strom 250 SX

Image: Suzuki Malaysia

We saved the best one for last: an adventure touring motorcycle.

For an ultimate all-rounder motorcycle, a adventure bike is the way to go. They are agile, have tall suspensions (to handle pothole-riddled roads of Malaysia), offer a very comfortable upright seating position, and comes with windshields.

That’s not all, most adventure bikes also have upswept exhausts so you won’t have to worry about going over deep puddles (or even mild floods).

Although there are other adventure motorcycles in the SPayLater list, such as the Benelli TRK251, we decided to feature the Suzuki V-Strom 250 SX because it offers slightly more horsepower and torque.

The Suzuki adventure tourer is built to take on rough terrain, but it’s also a capable long-distance machine that can take you all over the peninsular comfortably.

Its engine is a single-cylinder 249cc motor that puts out 26 horsepower, although much of its tech is pretty basic: Dual-Channel ABS, an LCD instrument cluster and LED lighting.

Why do we say this bike is worth the money? Well for one, it has strong all-around performance for a 250cc motorbike, with its design balanced for city riding, highway tours, and light offroading, all at an MSRP of RM17,800.

Put on a backpack and you’re all ready to go to work, or attach a topbox and side panniers and you’re all set to buy a week’s worth of groceries or go on a weekend camping trip.

There’s just nothing this bike won’t do (except break land speed records).

Get the bike that suits your style and your intentions

Our recommendations above are based on real-life riding experience and time spent with those bikes. Every rider would have their own personal preference in style and what they intend to use a motorcycle for.

It’s best to go through the full list of bikes and do some research to find what suits you best, because at the end of the day, it will be your bike and you will be spending a lot of time with it.

Take your time, do your research, and if possible, try to book some test rides with those bikes to find one that “vibes” with you.

Check out the full list HERE.

