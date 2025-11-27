Sunway Malls Says: Stop Adulting & Let Your Inner Child Out This Christmas!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you’ve been craving a Christmas that feels like a giant warm hug, Sunway Malls is about to wrap you up in one.

This year’s festive theme, Cozy Cozy Christmas, is rolling out across all Sunway Malls — from crowd-favourites like Sunway Pyramid, Sunway Velocity, Sunway Carnival, and Sunway Putra, to community hubs like Sunway 163 Mall, Sunway Big Box Retail Park, Sunway Kluang Mall, Sunway Wangsawalk Mall, and the all-new Sunway Square Mall. But the heart of all that cozy magic is at Sunway Pyramid.

Inspired by the global “kidult” trend (the one that lets you embrace your inner child and your love for cute collectables), this year’s campaign turns Sunway Malls into pockets of warmth — think soft textures, plushy characters, twinkly lights, and familiar Christmassy tunes you hear in movies!

Across the malls, visitors can expect whimsical décor, creative workshops, festive pop-ups, community-giving moments, and of course, rewards and surprises via the Sunway Super App. But at Sunway Pyramid, the cozy dial goes up… way up.

Sunway Pyramid: The Snuggliest Stop of the Season

From 21 November 2025 to 4 January 2026, the iconic LG2 Blue Concourse at Sunway Pyramid transforms into a glowing winter wonderland — all under the watchful, adorable guidance of Leo, the Festive Navigator.

Walk in and you can’t miss it:

✨ A 40-foot Giant Tree Walkway perfect for that “I’m the main character this Christmas” photo moment.

✨ A 15-foot Cozy Leo Display that looks like he stepped out of a plushie dream!

Kids can dive into the magical ball pit of A Cozy Playtime, while festive pop-ups from Famous Amos, Luna Jewellery, Hydro Flask, Kiehl’s, and GOLD keep the shopping merry and bright.

Sign up for the Joyful & Cozy Workshops to make personalised keychains or get your gifts wrapped for free at the Cozy Gift-Wrapping Station.

On weekends, things get even more magical with Christmas on Ice at Sunway Pyramid Ice featuring Santa, Leo & Leona, plus special appearances by Santa and Santarina (Saturdays + Christmas Eve/Day at 3PM at LG2 Blue Concourse, and 5PM at GF Oasis).

And because it’s not Christmas without a little snow:

❄️ The 35-foot Snowy Experience brings daily snowfall to the Blue Entrance every evening. Real snow vibes, without the real cold!

Bringing Warmth to the Community

Through Spirit of Cozy Giving, shoppers can adopt a plushie and support GOLD (Generating Opportunities for Learning Disabilities), spreading festive cheer to those with disabilities.

Even an Instagram pic can make a difference. With Snap, Share & Support, every photo tagged with #CozyCozyChristmas #CozyAtPyramid #TogetherForGood adds RM1 to GOLD. One picture = one act of kindness.

Gifts, Rewards & All Things Jolly

At Sunway Pyramid (21 Nov 2025 – 4 Jan 2026), spend & redeem:

🎁 Cozy Blind Box

🎁 Cozy Cabin Luggage

🎁 1-Year Preferred Parking Pass

For all the details, head over to Sunway Pyramid’s official site.

Across all Sunway Malls, from 28 November 2025 to 4 January 2026, shoppers who spend RM150 and above (in up to two same-day transactions) can earn a digital spin on the Sunway Super App.

Whether you’re here for the crafts, the snow, the shopping, or the photo ops, Sunway Malls invites everyone to slow down, snuggle up, and enjoy a Cozy Cozy Christmas!

