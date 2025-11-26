Zootopia 2 Brings New Beats, Bigger Worlds & A Surprisingly Emotional Bite [Review]

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Zootopia 2 comes almost a decade after the first movie, but the story picks up just a week after we last saw duo-turned-detectives Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman). The bunny-fox pair once again find themselves on a fresh trail, one that forces them to confront not only the deep, dark secrets lurking beneath Zootopia’s shiny exterior — but also the cracks in their own partnership.

And honestly, the latter might be the more complicated case.

(Disney)

The chaos begins when an unexpected guest slithers into the Zootennial Gala hosted by the aristocratic Lynxes. Judy’s long-held suspicions about snakes in Zootopia are suddenly confirmed, especially when newcomer Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan) steals the century-old journal of the city’s founder, Ebenezer Lynxley.

Gary insists that the journal contains proof that reptiles were never the villains they’ve been made out to be. He pleads for Judy’s help — not just to clear his name, but to clear the reputation of an entire species.

What follows is a lively and surprisingly layered adventure that takes Judy and Nick into Zootopia’s hidden reptile underworld, forcing them to confront the truth behind why reptiles were banished in the first place. Along the way, the duo juggles chases, conspiracies, and their own stubborn differences… all while trying to stay alive.

But this sequel doesn’t just rest on nostalgia.

(Disney)

The film feels like a huge leap forward — the crowd scenes are dense with gags and visual puns decorate almost every corner of the frame.

The world-building also expands beautifully, introducing new neighbourhoods inhabited by critters. The film weaves all this together to inject fresh humour, heart, and yes — even a dose of social commentary.

While the cast was already stacked, Zootopia 2 still manages to squeeze in returning favourites without making the world feel overcrowded.

(Disney)

Mr. Big (Maurice LaMarche) pops in like the fairy godfather he is. Flash the sloth (Raymond S. Persi) remains the MVP of comedic timing.

We also meet conspiracy-loving beaver podcaster, Nibbles Maplestick (Fortune Feimster), who steals nearly every scene she’s in. My personal favourites are Jürgen and Berthold, a pair of Alpine mountain goats voiced by co-directors Byron Howard and Jared Bush.

Zootopia 2 feels even more alive than before.

(Disney)

The camera may follow Judy and Nick, but the film constantly reminds you that life is buzzing just outside the frame — a clever way of hinting that this universe holds countless untold stories.

Tonally, the movie walks a fun tightrope. Kids will enjoy the colourful chaos and fast-paced action, but many of the background jokes, pop-culture nods, and easter eggs are aimed squarely at adults. A full-blown The Shining homage (complete with snowy maze and murder stare) definitely caught me off guard.

(Disney)

Underneath the jokes and fur, though, the movie delivers its emotional punches with surprising sincerity. For me, there are three main lessons to take away:

Never judge a book by its cover (or a snake by its scales).

It’s better to be vulnerable than to lose the people you care about.

Healthy relationships — friendships, partnerships, any-ships — require us to honour our differences, not avoid them.

It’s pretty remarkable that the film manages to weave these ideas into one entertaining, fast-moving story without feeling heavy-handed. And while the lighthearted moments land more often than not, the emotional beats are what make the film linger.

Disney makes it quite clear that they’re nowhere near done with this universe.

(Disney)

If Nick and Judy ever decide to solve crimes in Ku-owl-a Lumpur, or Meowlacca… I will happily follow.

Because if Zootopia 2 proves anything, it’s that this franchise still has plenty to say — and plenty of puns to unleash.

Zootopia 2 opens in cinemas nationwide on 27 November 2025.

