[Watch] Koi Swimming In Malaysian Neighbourhood Drain Surprises People

Japan is so clean that even the water running through roadside drains is crystal clear and you can actually spot fish swimming in it.

Trying to imagine having drains like that in Malaysia seems like a pipe dream. However, a Malaysian TikTok user Faezie (@faezie_ramzi) recently shared a video showing that it might be possible.

Faezie recorded fishes swimming up and down the drain in a neighbourhood. These were not tiny ‘’drain’’ fishes but large koi fishes happily gliding in the water.

The sight delighted many people with some quickly telling Faezie not to reveal the location. They want the location to be hidden in case irresponsible parties steal the fish or disrupt the environment.

Faezie reiterated that he has no plans to reveal the location to preserve the current conditions.

Some couldn’t believe their eyes and wondered if it was AI-generated or a video taken abroad. Faezie said the video is real and not filmed in another country.

Meanwhile, another user believed the drain and fishes were maintained and belonged to a house owner.

Seeing how koi fishes are expensive, this hypothesis seems to be more plausible. Either way, it’s an amazing feat and takes dedication to maintain a clean drain to rear fishes.

This is because Koi fishes need high-quality water to survive. In Japan, the authorities channel spring water into certain drain sections to rear koi fishes. It’s why you won’t see koi fishes swimming in all drains, but only in a selected few.

