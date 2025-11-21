7 Iconic Malaysian Sitcoms That People Still Talk About Today

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Remember when Malaysian shows were genuinely fun to watch? The jokes landed, the cast and characters were a delight, and the opening songs were iconic. You might be humming one of the tracks right now.

On World TV Day, we revisit some of our iconic and legendary sitcoms that still linger in our minds years later.

Pi Mai Pi Mai Tang Tu (1985)

Created by Hatta Azad Khan, Pi Mai Pi Mai Tang Tu tells the story of the residents living in the low-cost Flat Seri Wangi.

The comedy show starring local actors Zami Ismail, Wan Maimunah, Khatijah Tan, and Sabri Yunus quickly caught the hearts of the audience and made the show a hit. The series ran from 1985 to 2004 with 1,210 episodes and a musical in 2006.

Pi Mai Pi Mai Tang Tu roughly means ‘’back and forth, back and forth, yet nothing gets done!’’

2+1 (1989)

2+1 is a sitcom directed by Othman Hafsham featuring a stellar cast led by Imuda, Ahmad Busu, Louisa Chong and Susan Lankester.

The show focuses on a sensitive character named Sam and shares the same universe as Pi Mai Pi Mai Tang Tu.

This was made known during a special crossover episode when residents of Flat Seri Wangi mistook the character Sam from 2+1 for Budin, both characters played by Imuda.

Jangan Ketawa (1991)

The cast of Jangan Ketawa with producer Linda Chong in 1991. Image: Abraca Dabra/FB

Jangan Ketawa is a sketch comedy television series created and co-directed by the late Linda Chong. Each episode featured short comedic sketches based on everyday Malaysian scenarios. As such, the show uses multiple languages and featured a diverse cast reflective of our society.

One of its iconic sketches was Pil Puasa when the characters introduced the ‘’magic fasting pill’’ that supposedly helps Muslims to fast without feeling hunger or thirst. The memorable comedic scene became a favourite episode to watch during Ramadan.

Cili Padi (1993)

Cili Padi was a popular series then because the main characters were all children who became young investigators. Think of stories like Enid Blyton’s Famous Five and the Secret Seven.

Actor Jaafar Onn plays the class teacher dealing with the shenanigans of his students namely Maria (played by Melissa Saila), Salim (Tam Suhaimi), Lili (Anne Ngasri), and Syafiq (Nik Fariz).

The show was a hit among youngsters for its rap montages and the values and themes like courage and teamwork it championed.

Senario (1996)

Senario started as a sketch comedy troupe before becoming a television show. The members include Azlee Jaafar, Abdul Wahid, Lan Pet Pet, Illya Buang, Saiful Apek, and Yassin Yahya. The show was unique because the episodes changed depending on the situation, leveraging the casts’ comedic talents to bring the stories to life.

Senario then went on a franchising route, producing several films like Senario The Movie (1999), Senario Lagi (2000), Lagi-Lagi Senario (2001), Senario XX (2005), and Senario Pemburu Emas Yamashita (2006).

Kopitiam (1998)

Kopitiam is like Malaysia’s version of Friends. The sitcom centers on the lives of a diverse group of friends who gather at the local kopitiam where they explore the themes of friendship, culture, and daily life in Malaysia with lots of humour.

The stellar cast include Joanna Bessey, Lina Teoh, Douglas Lim, Rashid Salleh, Tan Jin Chor, and Mano Maniam.

Kopitiam won the runner up place for Best Sitcom category at the Asian Television Awards in 1998 and won the ‘’Highly Commended for Best Comedy Program title’’ in 2000.

The show went on for seven seasons but was rebooted with a new title ‘’Kopitiam Double Shot’’ on Viu in 2019.

Spanar Jaya (1999)

Spanar Jaya tells the tale of Pak Selamat, a small businessman who owns an auto repair shop, trying to navigate love, friendship, and the challenges of running a business. It stars a stellar ensemble cast which included Rambo Chin, Ahmad Idham, Zaibo, Wardina Safiyyah, Opie Zami, and Deanna Yusoff.

Spanar Jaya went on for seven seasons and a sequel titled Spanar Jaya X in 2019 in conjunction with the show’s 20th anniversary.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.