World Toilet Day 2025: Why Malaysians Will Never Give Up The Bidet

For Malaysians, there are many things we can compromise on — slow WiFi, long queues at makan spots, even unpredictable weather. But one thing we absolutely cannot live without? The bidet.

As the world marks World Toilet Day 2025 today (19 November), Malaysians are once again reminded that our strongest cultural bond may not be food, language, or football, but the humble paip bidet that hangs loyally beside our toilets.

While many countries are still debating whether water or toilet paper is “better”, Malaysians have long known the answer. Walk into any home — from kampung houses to high-rise condos — and you’ll find the same thing: a sturdy silver hose, built like it could survive a small explosion.

And if it doesn’t exist? The household will install one within 24 hours.

But it’s not just cultural preference — Malaysians genuinely believe water is cleaner. Doctors and hygiene experts agree that rinsing reduces bacteria more effectively than wiping alone. In tropical weather like ours, water also helps us feel fresher and less irritated, especially during long commutes or after spicy food decides to wage war internally.

Travelling abroad, however, turns Malaysians into involuntary gymnasts. Anyone who has tried to “make do” overseas knows the struggle. Awkward angles, questionable paper quality, and that sinking realisation that water isn’t coming to save you.

It’s common to hear Malaysians say things like, “Hotel nice, city nice, but toilet? Cannot leh”. Some even travel with portable bidets like they’re life support.

You’d be glad to have this in your travel bag when you’re thousands of miles away from a toilet with a bidet. Image: The Trek

Where Malaysians Can Travel Without Bidet Shock

The good news? Not every country leaves Malaysians dry and confused. Several nations proudly embrace bidets — either in hose, tap or smart-toilet form — making them perfect destinations for Malaysians who want to travel stress-free:

Japan – The global capital of high-tech toilets, complete with warm seats, adjustable sprays, and enough buttons to launch a spaceship.

– The global capital of high-tech toilets, complete with warm seats, adjustable sprays, and enough buttons to launch a spaceship. South Korea – Hotels and homes often have Japanese-style electronic bidets.

– Hotels and homes often have Japanese-style electronic bidets. Thailand – Our neighbour understands us well — many hotels, malls, and even cafes provide bidet hoses similar to Malaysian ones.

– Our neighbour understands us well — many hotels, malls, and even cafes provide bidet hoses similar to Malaysian ones. Indonesia – A familiar setup: hand bidets are common in homes and public toilets.

– A familiar setup: hand bidets are common in homes and public toilets. Italy and Portugal – The birthplace of the classic porcelain bidet bowl; not hoses, but still water-based.

– The birthplace of the classic porcelain bidet bowl; not hoses, but still water-based. Middle Eastern countries (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar) – Bidet hoses are standard in almost every bathroom.

Japanese toilets have been at the forefront of potty technology for decades.

These destinations are a blessing for Malaysians who simply want to enjoy their holiday without mastering jamban gymnastics.

On the flip side, plumbers at home still have their horror stories. Powerful hoses, leaky valves, and the infamous “burst hose flood” have caused countless late-night calls to building management. Yet despite the occasional indoor tsunami, Malaysians refuse to downgrade.

As Malaysia continues modernising its public facilities, the bidet hose has quietly become a national identity marker — something we rarely discuss but absolutely defend.

So this World Toilet Day, while the world talks sanitation, Malaysians celebrate something simpler: the right to wash properly with water, like nature intended.

Because at the end of the day, Malaysia Boleh — but only if got paip.

What’s World Toilet Day really all about?

Every year on 19 November, the world marks World Toilet Day — a day dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of safe sanitation and hygiene.

Despite being a basic human need, billions of people around the world still lack access to clean toilets and proper wastewater systems. Unsafe sanitation is linked to the spread of diseases like cholera and diarrhoea, affecting children and vulnerable communities the most.

The United Nations observes the day to break the taboo surrounding toilets and hygiene. Beyond preventing disease, toilets are about dignity, safety, and equality. For example, students often skip school if their toilets are unclean, and women face higher risks when toilets are unsafe or inaccessible.

World Toilet Day also highlights the connection between sanitation, clean water, and environmental sustainability. It supports the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 6, which aims for clean water and sanitation for all by 2030.

In short, the day reminds us that toilets are more than just a convenience — they save lives, protect the environment, and uphold human dignity.

