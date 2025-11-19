Malaysian Brands Are Winning Big On Threads By Acting Like Your Kay-Poh Neighbour, And It’s Working

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you’ve been lurking on Threads lately (don’t lie, we all are), you might’ve noticed something: Malaysian brands are suddenly behaving like your chatty neighbour who always waves at you while you’re taking out the trash. And guess what? It’s working ridiculously well.

So have Malaysian brands cracked a new marketing strategy since cats? Have our feline friends been dethroned?

With Threads’ hyperlocal algorithm boosting anything that feels close to home, brands have officially evolved from “corporate social media presence” to “that one friend who replies to everything.”

Not only that, they’re interacting with each other like old classmates. Watsons to TGV Cinemas, Subang Parade to Alam Flora (yup, that Alam Flora), and the list of interactions goes on. And on. A little late to the party, but The Curve is also embracing the casual side of Threads, starting out last weekend asking people to drop their ASL (if you know you know, along with the back pain that comes along with knowing.)

The minute you start scrolling, you’ll get sucked into the rabbit hole of brands behaving like your makcik office on tea break. The only thing different is that these administrators are literally paid to membebel and berborak.

Here are the Malaysian brands currently thriving by being extremely, unapologetically Malaysian.

Watsons: The Friend Who Can’t Keep Quiet

Watsons is everywhere on Threads. Whether you mention their name or tag their account, chances are they’ll reply.

The moment someone mentions Watsons, the account magically appears in the replies like: Haiii saya dah komenn. Nanti datanglah shopping lagi tau, min tunggu nii.

At this point, they’re like that cousin who always has something to say. And Malaysians? We’re eating it up.

The Books That Shaped Our School Years

Mention Pelangi Books and everyone who went to school in Malaysia will remember all the work books we used to lug around in our bags.

Not wanting to miss out, the publisher is also on Threads, reminding us of the books that shaped our youth and encouraging the young ones to read.

Mydin: The Rakyat’s Soulmate

Mydin’s account feels like it’s run by the funniest uncle at every kenduri. They started winning hearts on Twitter but now they’re trying to get in on the game on Threads as well.

The supermarket chain has established itself on social media as always being quick to ride on the latest trends and gossips. From chaotic jokes to seemingly random promotions, Mydin’s brand voice is peak Malaysian energy; cheap, chaotic, charming.

They’ve also basically become the unofficial “Minister of Meme Affairs.”

Subang Parade: Local Mall, Global Main Character

Subang Parade is thriving because they treat Threads like a neighbourhood WhatsApp group.

Someone posts a nostalgic memory and the account appears with some witty reply.

Whether it’s a strategy or a coincidence, Subang Parade’s nostalgic charm in handling its account is working. They’re also interacting with other brand accounts, making the neighbourhood group chat feel even more personal.

They also don’t care that you might stay all the way in Bangi. They believe in their mall. And honestly, we respect the delusion.

ZUS Coffee: The Flirty Barista of Threads

ZUS is out here flirting with the entire nation.

Someone said they just deleted their Zus app because they ran out of storage space, and the coffee chain jumped in with a casual “Delete la gambar kenapa delete kita“, complete with cry-face emojis.

Setel-ing it Once and For All

Like Mydin, Setel isn’t new in the game. They’ve been engaging with social media users for quite awhile now and people love them.

Instead of hiding behind stiff templates and carefully curated PR jargon, Petronas’ Setel is out here replying to random Malaysians like it’s the most normal thing in the world. Complain, meme, cry about petrol prices, confess your love… they’ll probably drop a cheeky reply that feels more like a chill banter session than official branding.

Because of that, the account has become less of a “corporate page” and more of a friendly presence people actually want to tag. It humanises the app, the brand, and even the act of refuelling

So these are just some of the brands taking engagement to a whole new level. Their comment style? Unhinged. Malaysian. Perfect.

They’ll reply to random users with chaotic energy your mother warned you about, and somehow it still feels wholesome. Malaysians love a brand with personality and they’re leaning all the way in.

More Brands Who Got The Memo

Because Malaysia’s corporate scene has gone full “lepak vibes”:

Why It’s Working

Threads rewards local jokes, local voices, local chaos and brands that act like your friend instead of a marketing robot.

Malaysians don’t want polished corporate posts anymore.

We want brands that can make fun of themselves, drop a “lah” or “wei” naturally, reply at 2AM like they’re also scrolling in bed.

And with Threads pushing hyperlocal content, brands that feel “Malaysian to the core” get boosted right to the top.

The Verdict: Threads Malaysia Is Basically a Digital Pasar Malam

Everyone shouting, everyone hustling, everyone friendly in a slightly loud way. And the brands? They’ve set up their virtual stalls and are chatting with the locals like they’ve been here for 20 years.

Honestly… we love it (and we might just join in).

