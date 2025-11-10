From Foggy London To Sunny KL: British Biker’s Epic 18-Month Ride Ends With Malaysian Hospitality

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Travelling thousands of miles on land is no longer a common undertaking after airplanes were invented. Most people just want to get to their destinations as quickly as possible to enjoy the wonders other countries have to offer.

However, overland travel can be a joy on its own as the journey will take you through sights and experiences you will never come across if you’re 35,000 feet in the air.

Taking a motorcycle across multiple countries is one way to do it, and it can be loads of fun as well as a valuable experience provided you have the time, money, safety gear, an international motorcycle driver’s licence and of course, a capable motorcycle.

One Londoner’s two-wheeled trek to Malaysia

British motorcycle enthusiast and traveller Dave (Bike Guy Dave on social media) made it to Malaysia over an 18-month ride from London through the Middle East and South Asia on his trusty blue Yamaha Tenere 700 adventure bike.

According to his official website, he set off on his journey on 19 July 2024 and rode into Europe (Germany, Austria, Romania, Bulgaria) before pushing through the Middle East (Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman) and touring across India before he shipped over to Southeast Asia (Vietnam, Thailand).

On 5 November, Dave eventually reached the heart of Kuala Lumpur and snapped an obligatory photo in front of the Petronas Twin Towers.

While in KL, Dave also visited Batu Caves to see the iconic golden Lord Murugan statue and rainbow steps that lead up to the worship area.

Image: Facebook | Praba Nair

He was also spotted in Lukut, Port Dickson, having a spot of Masala Chai tea made by a local chai vendor next to the beach.

Dave has travelled almost 40,000 kilometres on his motorcycle now, and is currently in Singapore according to his Facebook updates.

Did you know? Malaysians have made similar journeys to London

Dave’s journey is no small feat and is admittedly impressive, but did you know that there have been Malaysians who have ridden from Kuala Lumpur and Penang to London? And on small displacement motorcycles (125cc – 150cc) at that.

In 2015, a team of three riders led by one B.K. Lim completed a motorcycle journey from Penang, Malaysia, to Downing Street, London, covering 18,290km in just four months. Their journey was faced with harsh challenges, with only three out of nine members completing the ride. They rode on 125cc motorcycles, which are basically kapcais.

In 2017, Mohd Alfishahrin Zakaria and his wife, Diana Latief, rode for six months on a 150cc Honda RS150R supercub across 26,000km before reaching their final stop in London to celebrate their honeymoon. Their journey brought them through Iran, Switzerland, and Paris.

The couple spent nearly RM40,000 in personal funds during their epic honeymoon ride.

These Malaysian riders have proven that you don’t necessarily need a beast of a motorcycle to go on long-distance rides and have fun (although a bigger, more powerful bike would be more comfortable).

Another important thing that they’ve proven is: Malaysia boleh!

