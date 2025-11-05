Bike Brands Are Taking Jabs At Each Other On Social Media And We’re Just Here For The Show

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Auto enthusiasts might remember the time when German car manufacturers Audi and BMW were duking it out on highways over whose cars are better.

The billboard battle they had turned out to be a clever marketing strategy that not only raised awareness of their vehicles, but also amused many who came across the advertisements.

First blood: Audi makes the initial attack on BMW. Image: bmediagroup.com

BMW responds with a “checkmate”. Image: bmediagroup.com

The battle went on over a few more billboards with BMW pulling the final trigger in the form of a blimp showcasing an F1 car that uses an engine developed by them with the words “game over”, floating above the two billboards.

It was well played. Some considered that BMW won the war but from a marketing perspective, both brands benefited from the “fight”.

Audi attempted to take the regal route, but BMW’s definitive message put a cork in the entire tussle. Image: bmediagroup.com

Motorcycle distributors in Malaysia are duking it out on social media

Recently, Malaysian distributors of motorcycle brands like Yamaha, Ducati, Triumph, and Suzuki have been seen participating in some friendly rivalry on social media.

Their competitive roasting is not only witty but downright sarcastic as well. Just imagine a bunch of siblings fighting and you’re that friend who is just watching on the sidelines.

From what we understand, it was Yamaha who started the fight with a post on Facebook featuring its popular maxi-scooter the Yamaha XMAX.

Its caption reads:

There is only one original. At any other moment others are copying ideas, we continue to innovate.

Ducati Malaysia later chimed in with their own Facebook post and said: “Sorry. But this is innovation. We didn’t just change the coverset. We did much more than that”.

The words, implying that Yamaha only changed their bike cosmetically and calling it innovation, were plastered over an image of Ducati’s Panigale sport bike.

Meanwhile, local Suzuki distributor Motorsim Sdn Bhd had something to say about Ducati’s claim on innovation.

With a photo of its GSX-R 1000R supersport, Suzuki quipped:

“Sorry. Real innovation? Doesn’t need recalls. We believe true progress isn’t just power — it’s reliability that lasts decades.”

The Japanese bike maker takes pride in its bullet-proof engines which they claim lasts a long time over long distances.

Ducati didn’t just roll over and give up the battle after that remark, though. They took a jab at Suzuki’s instrument panel or “dash” with another Facebok post:

“Big words from someone whose dash looks like it came from the 90s,” the post said, showcasing the high-tech TFT screen of a Panigale.

At the bottom of the image, Ducati left a snide comment about not using artificial intelligence (AI) in captions.

Of course, Suzuki was not going to take this lying down. Motorsim’s rebuttal post included an image of the GSX-R S1000R’s dash with the words “We keep it simple, because simple works”.

A remark at the bottom of the image stated: “The em dash? It’s been used by real writers before AI was a thing — at Suzuki, we respect roots”.

The battle rages on as Ducati takes a different approoach to the roasting, with a Facebook post that highlights their motorcycles in the adventure and offroad categories.

“Are you shaking? We already conquer the race track, what more on offroad?” the post said, while featuring a photo of their Desert X adventure bike.

Suzuki has yet to respond to Ducati’s latest strike in the motorcycle ad war, but British motorcycle manufacturer has been happy sitting on the sidelines, watching the entire battle unfold with a bag of virtual popcorn.

So far, it has been an intense back and forth between the Japanese and Italian bike makers, with no sign of Germany (BMW) or China (CFMOTO, Zontes etc.) intervening.

Only time will tell if the others decide to join in. For now, what do you think of their claims?

Are you team Suzuki, Ducati, Yamaha, or Triumph?

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.