K-Pop, C-Pop, J-Pop… MY-Pop? 7 Malaysian Artists Who Are Taking Over Asia Like It’s No Big Deal

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Move over, global pop giants — Malaysia is quietly exporting talent into the biggest music industries in Asia, from Korea to China… and even across Southeast Asia’s hip-hop scene.

Some of them are belting Mandarin ballads in massive talent shows, some are dropping bars that get picked up by Jay Park (!!), and some are literally leading K-pop girl groups.

Here are the Malaysians who are out there waving the Jalur Gemilang on stages we used to only dream about 👇

🇲🇾✨ Isaac Voo — Malaysia’s Breakthrough K-Pop Idol

From: Sabah

Where you’ve seen him: Former member of Korean boy group IN2IT (later, SKYE)

Isaac Voo is one of the first Malaysians to successfully debut in a K-Pop boy group — yes, from Sabah to Seoul vibes! He trained under the Korean idol system, performed internationally, and later dropped a Malay solo track, Time Bomb, proving you can take the boy out of Malaysia, but you can’t take Malaysia out of the boy.

A true OG K-pop trailblazer for Malaysians.

💥🔥 Lingling (KIIRAS) — Malaysia’s First Female K-Pop Idol (Leader Summore)

From: Klang, Selangor

Where you’ve seen her: Leader of KIIRAS, debuted in May 2025

Meet Lingling — budak Klang, polyglot, and now the leader of K-pop girl group KIIRAS. She speaks Malay, Mandarin, English, and Korean — our language champion — and she’s literally flying the only-Malaysian-in-the-group flag high. Check out KIIRAS’ debut single Kill Ma Bo$$!

🥹🎵 Firdhaus Farmizi — The Johor Boy Who Went Viral in China

From: Kulai, Johor

Scene: C-Pop (Mandarin pop)

Firdhaus melted hearts across China when his Mandarin song Gulf of Alaska blew up on Douyin (China’s TikTok). From Johor to China’s playlists — a real dream come true for this homegrown talent.

He writes his own music, sings in Mandarin beautifully, and proves Malaysians can dive into C-Pop and swim like champions.

👑🎤 Jeryl Lee — The Malaysian Who Won a Chinese Singing Competition

From: Penang

Achievement: Winner of The Next 2023 in China

Jeryl Lee didn’t just show up in China — she won The Next 2023, a huge singing competition there. She’s known for powerful vocals and fearless performances (like belting Imagine Dragons’ Believer on a 12-foot high platform — no big deal).

Another Penang prodigy taking over the world? Sounds about right.

🌍🎶 Shila Amzah — The Malaysian C-Pop Queen

From: Kuala Lumpur

Scene: C-Pop legend status

Long before TikTok covers, Shila Amzah was already killing it in the Chinese music scene. She’s multilingual, performs across Asia, and has been opening doors for Malaysians in C-Pop for years.

She walked so Firdhaus and Jeryl could sprint.

🔥🐯 K-Clique — The Sabah Hip-Hop Crew That Went Mainstream

From: Kota Kinabalu, Sabah

Genre: Hip-hop

K-Clique didn’t need to debut overseas — they put Malaysia on the map from Malaysia. This Sabah rap collective became Spotify’s most-streamed Malaysian act in 2019 and still dominates the scene.

Their sound? Raw, gritty, proudly Sabahan, and addictive.

💣🎤 ForceParkBois — JB Crew With Regional Street Cred

From: Johor Bahru

Genre: Rap / Hip-Hop

When your breakout song Lotus gets remixed by Jay Park and other Korean rap heavyweights, that’s when you know you’re doing something right.

ForceParkBois blends Malaysian slang, swagger, and street energy — and the region is paying attention.

🇲🇾 Pop Power: Not Just Boleh, But Already Killing It

From Sabah to Klang, Penang to Johor, these artists prove Malaysia isn’t “up and coming” in the global scene — we’re already here.

K-pop? Done.

C-pop? Secured.

Hip-hop? We have entire states covered.

So the next time someone says something crazy like Malaysian music won’t go anywhere, show them this list.

MY-Pop era has arrived.

And honestly… we’re just getting started!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.