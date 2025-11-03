Caught In 4K (Or 480p In 2006): Fitness Trainer’s Malaysian Hospital Meal Post Unravels Online!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A local fitness trainer just got served, and not with protein pancakes.

Last month, the trainer proudly posted a photo claiming it was a “dietitian-approved meal served in a Malaysian hospital.”

The post attracted a lot of attention on Threads, with the people divided between agreeing with him and skeptical over his claim.

The photo he posted showed a plate of fried meehoon with a piece of fried chicken, sambal and, wait for it, a nice glass of teh tarik.

The teh tarik made some people raise their eyebrows on his claim that this was a dietitian-approved meal in a hospital.

One curious social media user decided to do a little CSI: Internet… and uncovered a wild twist.

Apparently, there was no proof that the “hospital meal” was from a hospital ward.

It was first posted on Flickr back in 2006 by a man named Henry Wong, who captioned it “My lunch after Ethan’s birth.”

Now unless Henry gave birth to baby Ethan (think Arnold Schwarzenegger in Junior), it’s pretty clear this meal was from the hospital cafeteria and not a dietitian-approved hospital meal.

Most definitely not from a patient’s ward tray.

With Threads’ algorithm being the way it is, it didn’t take long for Wong to notice that his old photo is being discussed.

Wong himself popped up in the comments and confirmed it: “Hi I’m the owner of this pic from 19 years ago! Yah it was my meal at the cafeteria after the birth of my 2nd son and not my wife’s food. Omg i didn’t know this had reached such proportions! And it was a private hospital.”

So basically… that “dietitian-approved hospital meal” was actually a 19-year-old cafeteria lunch photo making its grand comeback, courtesy of Google Images and overconfidence.

As of now, the fitness trainer hasn’t acknowledged the mistake, deleted the post, or issued an apology.

Just complete radio silence, maybe hoping the story will vanish faster than carbs after leg day.

Moral of the story? Before posting that next “proof” photo, make sure it’s not from the era of Nokia flip phones and Friendster. And beware of your friendly, local average Internet sleuth who might just be lurking around the corner, ready to unravel your claims.

