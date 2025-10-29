Man Couldn’t Register Business On Pro Niaga Because His Name Is Rafizi Ramli

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Imagine setting up an online business only to find out that you can’t use your own name because you share it with a political figure.

This allegedly happened to one Rafizi Ramli. No, not the former Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli. This Rafizi is just a man who happens to share the same name.

The realtor-slash-printing and embroidery businessman shared on Threads a screenshot of his business account registration on Pro Niaga, a business account type on the online marketplace Mudah.my.

He had keyed in his own name, Rafizi Ramli, as a business agent but the platform declined his entry with a prompt that said “The store name should not include any brand name”.

Other Threads users found the situation hilarious and shared their amusement in the comments section.

One user found the idea that the Pandan Member of Parliament is a brand name, while another gave advice on how to overcome the platform’s strict rules on business names.

“You should do it like Khairul Aming. Someone else had already used Khairul Amin so he just added a G at the end and it became Khairul Aming. You can try Rafizi Ramliz,” one user helpfully commented.

Have you encountered a similar situation before when registering your own name for a business? Share your funny stories with us!

