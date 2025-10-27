How The “Contoh” Trend Fooled Some People (Yes, Us) And How Art Of Speed Helped Us See The Light

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you’ve been on Malaysian social media lately, you’ve probably seen posts that sound almost too good to be true, until it ends with a single, deflating word: “ Contoh ”.

It’s the latest viral trend sweeping platforms like Threads and possibly Twitter, where users post something outrageous, wishful, or just plain ridiculous and then reveal it’s a joke with that one-word punchline.

Think of it as Malaysia’s version of the “what if…” meme, but with local wit and a perfectly deadpan delivery.

So what exactly is the “ Contoh ” trend?

It’s simple. You make a bold statement, something that sounds official or generous, like a corporate giveaway, celebrity announcement, or political promise, and end it with “ Contoh ”.

Some of the funniest ones include:

The humour lies in the contrast, the first part gets your hopes up, and “ Contoh ” instantly brings you back to reality.

When we’re late to the party

Recently, the official Art of Speed Malaysia account joined in on the fun, posting on Threads:

To those familiar with the trend, it was clearly a joke, but not everyone got it.

Some of us took it literally, thinking it was an official announcement that the American rock band The Strokes were finally coming to Malaysia.

Cue a flurry of “check on this please” in the office Whatsapp group chat, until someone pointed out the obvious: No, it’s from a meme.

Too late though, one of us already reached out to Art of Speed and he came back saying: “Not true la. Contoh is a trend.”

The “boomers” in the Whatsapp group retreated into the bushes, much like the Homer Simpson gif.

The mix-up highlights a generational gap in how Malaysians read social media posts. And the crazy amount of trends and lingo that at some point, it’s just impossible to catch up.

Thank you, Art of Speed, for entertaining us!

All is not lost

While The Strokes’ announcement on Threads turned out to be a tongue-in-cheek “ Contoh ” moment, this one is the real deal.

Art of Speed Malaysia and Thrive are actually bringing Indonesia’s acclaimed indie band Efek Rumah Kaca to Kuala Lumpur.

The concert marks the group’s 18th anniversary of their first album and proves that Art of Speed isn’t just about cars and custom culture, they’re fast becoming a serious player in the regional music scene too.

Efek Rumah Kaca Live in Kuala Lumpur: A Milestone Concert You Can’t Miss

Indie-rock fans of Malaysia and beyond, mark your calendar: Efek Rumah Kaca will be performing live on 15 November 2025 at Vox Kuala Lumpur.

Formed in Jakarta in 2001, Efek Rumah Kaca (which translates roughly to Greenhouse Effect) has earned a reputation as one of Indonesia’s most thought-provoking indie rock bands.

The current line-up includes:

Cholil Mahmud (lead vocals, guitar)

Adrian Yunan Faisal (bass/backing vocals)

Airil “Poppie” Nur Abadiansyah (bass/backing vocals)

Akbar Bagus Sudibyo (drums/backing vocals)

Their debut self-titled album Efek Rumah Kaca was released in 2007. Rather than just love songs, the band tackled social, political and cultural themes.

The song Di Udara addresses the death of human rights activist Munir Seen Thalib, while Cinta Melulu critiques the overabundance of love-songs in the Indonesian music scene.

Musically, they combine indie rock, alternative and pop elements, often delivering their message through rich melodies and incisive lyrics.

