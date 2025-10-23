10 Asian Horror Movies You Must Watch This Halloween (If You Dare)

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

So, Halloween’s coming up, and you’re not about that crowded-party life. We get it. You’d rather stay home, turn off the lights, and let a bunch of Asian ghosts, demons, and cursed aunties ruin your sleep schedule — right?

Well, grab your popcorn (or bag of assorted kacang), pull up a blanket, and let’s go around Asia for 11 terrifying horror films that prove you don’t need Hollywood jump scares when you’ve got ancestral curses, creepy bomohs, and haunted jungles of your own.

1. Dumplings (2004) — Hong Kong

What would you do to stay young forever? In Dumplings, a former actress desperate to reclaim her youth turns to a mysterious woman known for her “special” dumplings — which promise miraculous rejuvenation. The catch? The secret ingredient is let’s just say, very disturbing.

Directed by Fruit Chan, this disturbing body horror hides its grotesque core under glossy visuals and elegant music. It’s less about jump scares and more about the kind of horror that creeps up when vanity crosses moral lines. You’ll never look at dim sum the same way again.

2. Nang Nak (1999) — Thailand

Ask any Thai person about Nang Nak, and they’ll probably shiver a little. Based on one of Thailand’s most famous ghost legends, this tragic tale follows a loving wife waiting faithfully for her husband to return from war. But when he finally comes home, he realises something’s off — something deeply wrong.

The story has been told countless times in Thai media, but this 1999 version directed by Nonzee Nimibutr is easily the most beautiful and emotionally gutting. It’s not just horror — it’s a heartbreaking story about love that refuses to die. Literally.

3. Audition (1999) — Japan

Don’t let the slow start fool you. Audition begins like a romantic drama — a lonely widower, encouraged by his friend, holds fake “auditions” for a film to find a new wife. Then he meets Asami, a quiet, delicate woman who seems too good to be true.

But once you hit the second half, buckle up. Director Takashi Miike masterfully flips the tone into psychological and physical horror that’s hard to watch — and harder to forget. Minimal gore, maximum discomfort. You’ve been warned: Audition isn’t for the faint-hearted.

4. Kisapmata (1981) — Philippines

Proof that the scariest monsters aren’t ghosts, but humans. Kisapmata is based on a real murder case in the Philippines and follows a young woman living under the iron control of her overbearing father. When she tries to start her own life, the tension boils over into something horrifying.

Director Mike de Leon crafts an atmosphere so suffocating, you’ll feel trapped with the characters. No jump scares, no demons — just pure psychological terror rooted in abuse and authority. This one’s a heavy watch, but an unforgettable piece of Southeast Asian cinema.

5. Noroi: The Curse (2005) — Japan

A cult favourite among horror purists, Noroi is a “found-footage” style film that feels too real. It follows documentary filmmaker Masafumi Kobayashi as he investigates strange supernatural events that seem connected by an ancient curse involving a mysterious entity.

The pacing is deliberate — no cheap shocks, just an eerie buildup that culminates in a finale you’ll be thinking about for days. Every scene feels authentic, as if you’re watching real footage someone shouldn’t have uploaded. It’s easily one of Japan’s most terrifying and well-crafted horror experiences.

6. Satan’s Slaves (2017) — Indonesia

When a sickly mother dies, her family begins to experience strange occurrences that suggest she hasn’t really left. As the mystery unravels, the children discover terrifying truths about their family’s past.

Director Joko Anwar revives the 1980s Indonesian classic with stunning visuals, a strong emotional core, and a ton of heart-stopping moments. Satan’s Slaves balances genuine scares with a deep sense of loss and love. It’s the kind of horror that makes you cry and scream in the same scene — and that’s rare.

7. Roh (2019) — Malaysia

A haunting local masterpiece. Set deep in the Malaysian forest, Roh follows a mother and her two children living a quiet life until a strange, dirt-covered girl appears at their door with a grim prophecy. As darkness closes in, the family’s grip on reality starts to crumble.

Director Emir Ezwan crafts a minimalist horror experience soaked in Malay folklore. No cheap scares, no loud music — just creeping dread and eerie stillness. Every frame feels like a ghost story whispered over a campfire. It’s proudly Malaysian horror done with world-class artistry.

8. The Wailing (2016) — South Korea

Part detective mystery, part supernatural horror, The Wailing takes place in a quiet rural village where a mysterious illness turns people violent. A bumbling policeman tries to uncover the truth while facing ancient forces beyond comprehension.

Director Na Hong-jin delivers a slow-burn epic full of twists, symbolism, and emotional gut-punches. The film blends shamanism, religion, and human fear into one unforgettable nightmare. The Wailing doesn’t just scare you — it breaks you.

9. Dukun (2018) — Malaysia

Long banned, long whispered about — Dukun finally saw release after more than a decade in limbo. Loosely based on the infamous Mona Fandey case, it tells the story of Diana Dahlan, a charismatic bomoh accused of murdering her client during a ritual.

The film’s mix of courtroom drama, black magic, and psychological tension makes it both terrifying and fascinating. Datin Umie Aida delivers a chilling performance that’s impossible to look away from. Stylish, eerie, and grounded in our own local darkness — Dukun is Malaysian horror at its boldest.

10. Incantation (2022) — Taiwan

You might think you’re safe behind your screen — until Incantation starts making you question whether watching it might curse you too. Inspired by Taiwanese internet myths and Buddhist taboos, the film follows a mother documenting her daughter’s strange affliction after a forbidden ritual gone wrong.

Told through found footage, livestreams, and vlogs, it pulls you in like a real viral horror video. The storytelling feels disturbingly interactive — as if the curse is spreading right through your WiFi. Creepy, clever, and deeply unnerving.

Final words before you press play

So this Halloween, instead of carving pumpkins or watching The Conjuring for the tenth time, switch off the lights and let Asia’s darkest stories whisper their secrets to you.

Whether it’s a haunted jungle in Malaysia, a cursed tape from Japan, or a hungry spirit from Thailand — one thing’s for sure: you’ll confirm tak boleh tidur.

