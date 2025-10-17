Get Your Wings On At Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur As HyFly Takes Flight

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Have you always wondered what it was like soaring through the air freely like a bird?

Wonder no more because Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur has unveiled its latest adrenaline-pumping attraction, Skyline Hyfly, a thrilling 380-metre cable to rail zipline that reaches speeds of up to 60kmh to a 720-degree spiral twist.

To get back to the ground, you can take a 15-meter leap straight down from a platform with a belay device to lower you safely. Don’t worry, it’s not the only way back down as you can opt for a staircase as well.

Pic: Fernando Fong

Pic: Fernando Fong

Pic: Fernando Fong

Pic: Fernando Fong

Pic: Fernando Fong

The grand launch event was officiated by New Zealand High Commissioner to Malaysia Michael Walsh; Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Investment Promotion and Facilitation Datuk Sivasuriyamoorthy Sundara Raja; Tourism Malaysia Deputy Director of Corporate Communications Chan Hon Mun; and Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur General Manager Logan Chandler.

Left to right: Mike Walsh, Logan Chandler, Sivasuriyamoorthy Sundara Raja. Pic: Fernando Fong

Strengthening Malaysia–New Zealand Tourism Ties

Speaking at the launch, Walsh highlighted how the new attraction reflects the close partnership between New Zealand and Malaysia in developing world-class tourism experiences.

“It’s exciting to see a New Zealand company contributing to Malaysia’s growing reputation as a destination for innovation and adventure,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sivasuriyamoorthy noted that the launch of Hyfly showcases Malaysia’s increasing appeal as a hub for sustainable and high-quality attractions.

“It reflects the kind of investments that elevate Malaysia’s tourism landscape and inspire confidence among global investors,” he said.

Supporting National Tourism Campaigns

The debut of Skyline Hyfly aligns with major tourism initiatives such as Visit Selangor Year 2025 and Visit Malaysia Year 2026, underscoring Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur’s role in promoting domestic and international tourism while offering memorable experiences for all visitors.

Chandler said the park aims to create shared experiences that combine thrill and fun in a safe environment.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Malaysians and visitors alike to experience Skyline Hyfly — the first of its kind in Asia. It’s all about creating fun, safe and unforgettable adventures that families and friends can enjoy together right here in Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

Since opening in December 2023, Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur has already recorded over two million rides. With the addition of Skyline Hyfly, the park now offers visitors the ultimate adventure combo — racing down winding tracks and soaring through the air — all in one exhilarating destination.

Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: Daily except Wednesdays from 10am to 10pm

Address: Jalan Gamuda Luge Gardens, 48050 Rawang, Selangor

