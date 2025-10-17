7 Deepavali Ads You Can’t Miss — From Family Drama To Full-On Feels!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ah, Deepavali season — when the murukku jar is never empty, WhatsApp family groups come alive, and brands pull out their best storytelling game. From heart-tugging father-daughter moments to laugh-out-loud family dramas, these festive ads remind us that the brightest lights aren’t always from diyas — sometimes, they come from the people around us. 🌟

Julie’s

Ever seen a Mexican standoff? Well, this Julie’s ad gives you a taste of an Indian standoff that’s… not so uncommon for most families during Diwali. 🤭

Air Selangor

A heartwarming tale of a father’s love and the blessings that return to a home built on sacrifice and care. This Air Selangor ad is inspired by a true story, and might just have you hugging your parents tighter this Deepavali.

Watsons

What’s an Indian drama without the over-the-top transitions, exaggerated acting, and spicy antics? This Watsons ad has it all — a hilarious yet touching story of a family’s determination to celebrate Deepavali together, no matter the odds.

Petronas

Petronas never misses when it comes to festive storytelling. This year’s theme of presence over performance reminds us that what truly matters isn’t what’s on the table, but who we’re around the table with.

Maybank

If you don’t know who Murty (@itsmurtynow) is yet, this Maybank ad will change that. Featuring the singer-comedian himself hosting a Deepavali open house, the ad celebrates music, laughter, and unity among people from special walks of life.

foodpanda

It’s heartwarming when people notice the little things about us. In this foodpanda ad, a rider’s friends surprise him with a special Deepavali gift — proving that with good shoes and good friends, we can go far in life.

Mah Sing Group

This “Deepavali Mystery” unravels a simple yet charming story — how mom and dad fell in love. When the girl-next-door brings over murukku, this young bachelor realises that sometimes, love (and a happy home) starts with just one festive visit.

✨ Whether it’s laughter, nostalgia, or that little lump in your throat — these Deepavali ads capture what the festival is really about: connection, kindness, and coming home.

So light your lamps, grab a cookie (or three), and enjoy these stories that remind us all — the brightest glow always comes from the heart. 🪔

