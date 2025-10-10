Luxury Listing On TikTok: The RM60 Million Bukit Tunku House That Comes With A Rolls-Royce

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

What was once a platform for viral dances and comedy skits has now become a marketplace for Malaysia’s elite.

TikTok, the app synonymous with youth culture and trends, is fast turning into a digital showroom for the ultra-rich, and nothing proves it better than a recent listing: a RM60 million mansion in Taman Duta, Bukit Tunku.

The property is a sprawling four-storey residence sitting on 43,000 square feet of land. It isn’t just another luxury home. It’s a social media spectacle.

Photo credit: Rumahouse

With sweeping shots, cinematic pans, and a cool edit job that could pass for a movie trailer, the TikTok video introduces what Rumahouse, the real estate agency, calls “a masterpiece” that “blends luxury, space, and serenity, ideal for families who desire an exclusive lifestyle while staying close to the city”.

Located in one of Kuala Lumpur’s most exclusive neighbourhoods, the mansion boasts 7+3 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a private swimming pool, indoor pickleball court, and even a lift.

There’s parking space for 17 cars, a built-up area of 40,000 square feet, and interiors described as “partly furnished”, a gentle invitation for buyers to add their own touch of grandeur.

Photo credit: Rumahouse

But the clincher? A complimentary Rolls-Royce comes with the purchase, a marketing flourish that seems perfectly in tune with TikTok’s flair for drama and excess.

It’s a sign of how far the platform has come. Once the playground of everyday users, TikTok now doubles as a luxury marketing stage, where multimillion-ringgit properties can reach high-net-worth audiences scrolling between lifestyle clips and dance challenges.

@therumahouse 📍Taman Duta, Bukit Tunku 💲RM60,000,000 Introducing a stunning 4-storey mansion in Taman Duta, Bukit Tunku, one of Kuala Lumpur’s most prestigious and sought-after addresses. Sitting on an impressive 43,000 sqft of land with a built-up area of approximately 40,000 sqft, this masterpiece blends luxury, space, and serenity, ideal for families who desire an exclusive lifestyle while staying close to the city. Featuring 7+3 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, this residence offers the ultimate in comfort and elegance. Enjoy top-tier facilities such as a private swimming pool, lift, and an indoor pickleball court, all designed for both relaxation and recreation. With parking for up to 17 cars and partly furnished interiors, this mansion provides the flexibility to personalize your dream home while retaining its grandeur and sophistication. Bonus: This exceptional property comes with a complimentary Rolls-Royce, making it a true statement of luxury living at its finest. A rare opportunity to own not just a home, but a lifestyle. Only in Bukit Tunku. For private viewing: @therumahouse ♬ Drop Sax – LC DE VV

Perhaps real estate agents have learned that on TikTok, a home isn’t just shown, it’s performed.

And as attention becomes the new currency, the line between entertainment and aspiration continues to blur.

In a few swipes, users can go from budget home tours to glimpses of a mansion that comes with its own Rolls-Royce.

In the age of TikTok, even a RM60 million home needs to go viral.

