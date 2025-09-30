Know Your -Woods: What’s The Difference In India’s Many Film Industries?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

India is crazy about movies. With hundreds of films released every year, it’s no surprise that the country has multiple film industries, each with its own language, culture, and audience.

But if you’ve ever wondered why people say Bollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood, Kollywood, and Sandalwood, you’re not alone.

Let’s break it down in a simple way.

Bollywood – The Big Star

When people around the world think of Indian cinema, Bollywood is usually what comes to mind. Based in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Bollywood makes films in Hindi. It’s the largest film industry in India and has produced global stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Priyanka Chopra.

Bollywood movies are famous for their larger-than-life storytelling, dramatic emotions, colorful song-and-dance numbers, and a mix of romance, comedy, and action. Think of it as the face of Indian cinema to the world.

Some of the best Bollywood movies to watch:

1. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) – A tomboyish Anjali loves Rahul, her best college pal, but is anguished when he decides to wed Tina, a fellow collegian. Eight years later, widower Rahul’s daughter is told to reunite him with Anjali.

2. Dilwale (2015) – Raj and Meera fall in love, but are forced to stay away from each other as they belong to rival mafia families. Years later, they get a second chance when their siblings fall for each other.

3. Laapataa Ladies (2024) – The lives of two brides take rather unexpected turns when, on their way to their new husbands’ homes, they accidentally swap places on a crowded train. The two women then embark on journeys of self-discovery while navigating their unanticipated surroundings.

Tollywood – Telugu cinema

Here’s where things get a bit tricky. The name Tollywood has been used for two different industries in India’s history, but today, it mostly refers to Telugu cinema, based in Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Tollywood has exploded in popularity worldwide, thanks to blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR. These films are known for their grand sets, breathtaking action sequences, and larger-than-life heroes. In fact, Tollywood movies are often some of the highest-grossing films in India today.

Some Tollywood movies to check out:

1. Baahubali (2015) – In the kingdom of Mahishmati, Shivudu falls in love with a young warrior woman. While trying to woo her, he learns about the conflict-ridden past of his family and his true legacy.

2. RRR (2022) – A fearless revolutionary and an officer in the British force, who once shared a deep bond, decide to join forces and chart out an inspirational path of freedom against the despotic rulers.

3. Court – State Vs. A Nobody (2025) – A passionate defense attorney fights against prejudice and corruption in the justice system while representing a teenage client wrongly presumed guilty of a serious crime.

Mollywood – Malayalam cinema

Mollywood refers to the Malayalam film industry in Kerala. It may not be as flashy as Bollywood or Tollywood, but it has built a reputation for storytelling, realism, and strong acting.

Malayalam cinema often tackles social issues, everyday struggles, and deep human emotions. Films like Drishyam (later remade into Hindi and other languages) prove that a well-told story can travel far beyond its home state.

Mollywood films worth a watch:

1. L2: Empuraan (2025) – Stephen Nedumpally, a mystifying leader of the crime world, must lead a double life to protect his world by rekindling some old memories.

2. Manjummel Boys (2024) – After one of them falls inside a dangerous pit in the Guna Caves, a group of childhood friends muster courage to rescue him out of a space from where a return is next to impossible.

3. Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (2024) – Indian migrant worker Najeeb Muhammed goes to Saudi Arabia to earn money to send back home, but he finds himself living a slave-like existence herding goats in the middle of the desert.

Kollywood – Tamil cinema

Kollywood is based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and makes films in Tamil. It’s one of the oldest and most influential film industries in India.

Kollywood movies often combine mass appeal with meaningful storytelling. They’re famous for strong political undertones, intense action, and superstars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and more recently, Vijay. If you hear about massive fan celebrations at movie premieres—complete with fireworks and milk poured over posters—that’s usually a Kollywood phenomenon.

We recommend watching these Kollywood films:

1. The Greatest Of All Time (2024) – After years of successful operations, an elite agent suddenly retires, choosing a quiet, ordinary life. However, when a past mission comes back to haunt him, he reunites with his team to prevent a catastrophic disaster.

2. Vettaiyan (2024) – The rape and murder of a teacher leads Athiyan, a policeman known for encounter killing, to unknowingly murder an innocent man. Soon, a guilty Athiyan sets out to reinvestigate her case.

3. Good Bad Ugly (2025) – A formidable crime lord strives for tranquility, abandoning his brutal history. Despite lingering shadows, he confronts his past with unwavering resolve.

Sandalwood – Kannada cinema

Finally, we have Sandalwood, the film industry of Karnataka, which produces movies in Kannada.

For a long time, Sandalwood was more regional compared to its bigger cousins, but that changed with films like KGF: Chapter 1 & 2. These movies gave Kannada cinema national and even international recognition. Sandalwood is now gaining attention for its mix of stylish action and strong storytelling.

Three Sandalwood movies to watch:

1. Su From So (2025) – In a quiet village, a boy’s innocent crush unleashes strange events that have everyone convinced he’s brought a ghost along with his feelings.

2. 777 Charlie (2022) – Dharma, a hopeless man, leads his life in ruins until an abused pup named Charlie walks in and changes it completely for good.

3. KGF: Chapter 1 – Rocky, a young man, seeks power and wealth in order to fulfil a promise to his dying mother. His quest takes him to Mumbai, where he gets involved with the notorious gold mafia.

India’s film industry is not limited to just one

India doesn’t have just one “Hollywood”. It has many vibrant film industries, each with its own charm.

Whether you enjoy dramatic Bollywood romances, action-packed Tollywood blockbusters, thought-provoking Mollywood dramas, powerful Kollywood storytelling, or stylish Sandalwood thrillers—there’s something for everyone.

And honestly, that’s what makes Indian cinema so special.

