Nights Of Fright 11: Sunway Serves Up New Scares And Spooks That Will Keep You Awake At Night

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s biggest Halloween festival, Nights of Fright at Sunway Lagoon, is back for its 11th edition—bigger, darker, scarier, and more fun than ever.

From 26 September to 2 November 2025, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night, the Puppetmaker takes centre stage in what has become the country’s ultimate festival of fear.

Since debuting in 2013 as Malaysia’s first large-scale Halloween event, Nights of Fright has grown into a must-visit attraction, drawing over one million visitors from across Malaysia and abroad.

New horrors await

This year promises the most terrifying line-up yet, with seven brand-new haunted attractions plus two returning fan favourites. Guests can expect a mix of Malaysian, regional, Hollywood, and global horror themes—complete with immersive set designs and story-driven scares that push the limits of imagination.

Among the highlights is the world’s first life-sized Blind Box haunted attraction, starring the eerie yet strangely adorable Hantutu, a “hantu in a tutu” designed to tap into the global trend of collectible toys.

A haunting launch night

The festival’s opening was nothing short of dramatic. The Puppetmaker, Hantutu, Hantu Kum Kum, and Poh Kong made their entrance in a pink hearse, accompanied by Sunway Theme Parks’ Assistant General Manager of Marketing & Business Development Michelle Soong and Creative Director Lynton V Harris of The Sudden Impact! Entertainment Company.

The launch featured a creepy ballerina performance and the ceremonial turning of the “Puppetmaker’s Key”, unlocking a giant music box that set off eerie pink fireworks over the night sky.

More Than Just Scares

Over the years, Nights of Fright has grown into a cultural phenomenon that blends Malaysia’s local folklore with international horror icons. It has also boosted tourism, attracting visitors who now plan their trips around the festival calendar.

“Nights of Fright has grown into so much more than just a Halloween festival; it’s where Malaysia’s culture meets global horror, creating experiences that are both unique and unforgettable,” said Michelle.

The festival also drives demand for hotels, dining, and transport in Sunway City Kuala Lumpur, while creating hundreds of jobs for performers, crew, and creatives each year.

Setting the standard for Asian horror festivals

For Creative Director Lynton V Harris, the event is about more than just jump scares.

“From the beginning, Nights of Fright was designed to be about storytelling, atmosphere, and creating worlds where folklore and imagination collide. Eleven years later, it has become the benchmark for live scare entertainment in Southeast Asia,” he said.

With its mix of local myths and international horror legends, Nights of Fright has become Southeast Asia’s largest and longest-running Halloween festival, cementing Sunway Lagoon’s status as the region’s home of horror.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.