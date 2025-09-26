Marvel’s Wolverine Video Game Features “Rempah Lima Beradik” Stall, Malaysians Excited But…

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An upcoming video game featuring Wolverine, one of Marvel’s most iconic superheroes, has a mission that is set in what looks like a market in Malaysia.

In its launch trailer, the titular character can be seen fighting enemies in a marketplace where the stalls have signs written in Chinese and Tamil, and one sign in Bahasa Melayu that says “Rempah Lima Beradik”.

The Bahasa Melayu sign can be seen at the 54-second mark.

While the game developer does not explicitly mention Malaysia, many on social media identified the in-game location as the fictional nation of Madripoor.

Madripoor is a fictional Southeast Asian nation created by Marvel

Madripoor is a fictional, lawless island nation in Southeast Asia, known as a criminal haven and smuggling port, characterized by extreme wealth and poverty.

It is is divided into two distinct areas: the wealthy, upscale Hightown and the impoverished Lowtown, reflecting the island’s extreme economic disparity.

IGN Southeast Asia notes that Madripoor traces its roots back to pirate origins, which helps explain why crime and corruption are largely overlooked by its authorities.

A scene of Madripoor from Astonishing X-Men (Vol. 3) #54

The island is notorious for being a haven where nearly every form of vice is permitted without the threat of arrest or extradition. For those who have profited from illegal dealings, Madripoor offers one of the safest places to stash their wealth. Adding to its mystique, the island is also said to rest above a massive, slumbering dragon.

The Marvel’s Thunderbolts movie — starring Florence Pugh as Russian assassin Yelena Belova — featured scenes set in Madripoor as well, with part of the production actually taking place in Malaysia.

In an interview, Pugh talks about a stunt where she jumped off the Merdeka 118 tower in Kuala Lumpur and her experience in Malaysia.

READ MORE: Marvel’s Thunderbolts Takes Over Merdeka 118, Florence Pugh Talks About Time In Malaysia

Game content leak and Malaysians on developer team

Two years ago, images of the game were leaked while it was still in development. One particular image showed a map of Malaysia, specifically of Sarawak and the rest of the Borneo island.

The main developer of Marvel’s Wolverine, Insomniac Games, is based in the United States, but it is not publicly known if any Malaysian individuals are on the team. However, Malaysian game development studios have contributed to other Insomniac titles in the past.

Past Malaysian contributions to Insomniac games are on record. For instance, Malaysian studios Lemon Sky Studios and Passion Republic Games assisted in the development of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Marvel’s Wolverine is set to release in Q3 2026 on Sony Playstation 5.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.