Fly FM DJs Praised For Labeling Caller A “Red Flag” For His Relationship Double Standards

Can you spot a “red flag” in a person you’re dating? We’re often told to look out for the signs of toxic behaviour in others, but what if you’re the biggest “red flag” there is?

Recently, a male caller was called out by Fly FM radio presenters Ean and Haniff for being the “red flag” in his relationship.

The male caller shared that he only gives his girlfriend one rule which is she can’t have any male best friends under any circumstances.

He said that she can only complain to him because he’s the only guy she needs.

However, when asked if he has any female friends, he admitted he does. He justified it by saying they have been friends since childhood, while he has only known his girlfriend for a year.

It doesn’t end there. Hear this:

What can I do? If you have a childhood best friend of a different gender and you have a girlfriend, are you going to dump your childhood best friend for your new girlfriend? No! The male caller

The cognitive dissonance is staggering. He added that both his female best friend and girlfriend do not need to get along and he keeps them separate.

When he was accused of living a double standard, he got defensive and said he felt judged by the presenters. He ended the call because he didn’t appreciate the judgment. One of the presenters jokingly said the caller should check out anger management courses.

The interaction received attention on Twitter with many supporting Ean and Haniff for calling out the male caller’s double standards in the relationship.

Fly FM tadi ada brader emo bila Ian n Hanif ckp dia mcm redflag sbb dia pilih girl bestfriend instead girlfriend. Dia justify girl bestfriend kenal dr 5 thn tp girlfriend baru setahun. Terus drop call ckp “i dont like u guys judge me”. Pastu hanif ckp https://t.co/gbBpk0peJQ😂 — Aliff Zaki (@alepzaki11) September 24, 2025

On top of that, x silap i lah i dgr tadi dia x bg girlfriend dia ada guyfriend. Siap ckp why she need other men in her life. And that was when dj asked how about u do i have any girl bestfiend ? Triggered terus mamat tu. — KEKSHA (@cikpeanut) September 24, 2025

dia nak kat girl bestie tp tula kena friendzone.. pastu plak gf dia ja mau kat dia.. dia brasa megah hebat laa nak control gf.. aku doa gf dia jumpa jodoh yg lebih baik🤭 — 💜Nad⁷🇲🇾 (@purplek0smos) September 24, 2025

Iyaaaa!!! Saya dengar juga, saya cam "mende bodo kau ni?" you are the one yang buka aib sendiri then you tak suka orang judge you? Gila 😭 — Syazwan (@SyazwanAmran) September 24, 2025

Kann? Both dj stunned. Pastu bila hanif ckp https://t.co/gbBpk0peJQ tergelakkk😂😂😂 — Aliff Zaki (@alepzaki11) September 24, 2025

