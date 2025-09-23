Purple Lightning Ball In Singapore Turns Out To Be A Company’s ‘’Dragon’’ Mascot

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Videos showing a “lightning ball” bouncing about in various neighbourhoods in Singapore have captured everyone’s attention and curiosity. It’s not surprising if some thought it was made by AI.

The ‘’lightning ball’’ was allegedly spotted at a road in Tampines, a pavement in Pasir Ris, and a void deck in Yishun.

As it moves, it lets out a shock to the ground and can sometimes look destructive.

While ball lightning is a real but rare phenomenon, the one spotted in these videos were actually a publicity stunt by the company YouTrip, a Singapore-based fintech company that provices a multi currency travel wallet.

According to The Straits Times, the videos of the lightning ball was a publicity stunt for its birthday mascot, a purple dragon named Trippie.

YouTrip described the lightning balls as ‘’tiny dragons’’ that zipped from Tampines to Yishun before landing in a suitcase at Changi.

YouTrip said the dragons are ‘’ready to make a big splash’’ and asked viewers to stay tuned on 24 September.

The company has previously pulled a similar stunt in April by posting pictures of purple skies over the Johor-Singapore Causeway to commemorate the launch of its Malaysian ringgit wallet.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.