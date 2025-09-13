Malaysia Beratur: Long Lines In The Klang Valley Today – What’s Happening?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you’re too lazy to get out of bed but still curious about what drove some people to partake in some Shopping X Beratur madness this sleepy weather Saturday, fret not. Stay under the covers and we’ll break it down for you.

Photos and videos have been circulating of a line forming by the side of the road in Petaling Jaya since last night.

The line snaked all the way from Gasket Alley, and around the corner of Columbia Asia Hospital onto Jalan Professor Diraja Ungku Abdul Aziz.

So what is happening at the Gasket Alley today?

It’s SVG + Brik Sports Day at Jam PJ (Gasket Alley) where the two brands have collaborated to unveil a line up of sportswear and the famous Brik handbags.

The Malaysian handbag label Brik carved a name for itself with its unique mix of affordability, exclusivity, and hype. Its signature design, the Chroma bag, comes in a wide range of colours and finishes.

In this collaboration with SVG worldwide, the items on sale include caps, duffel bags and the Brik handbags.

The event is only opening its doors at 11am but the drop is so hot that those who feared missing out started lining up since last night.

@by.brik The wait is finally over. It’s D-DAY of our offline drop at Gasket Alley, PJ! We’re also open to public, so come by and enjoy the activations we’ve prepared. Huge love to everyone who’s already queuing. Stay safe and see you soon 💙💚 ♬ original sound – brïk.

Brik is no stranger to long lines. Just in February this year they courted controversy following a handbag drop event at Semua House in KL. People documented their lining up stories with one woman saying she was in line for 17 hours.

READ MORE: [Watch] The Queue That Broke Malaysia: 17 Hours For 4 Designer Bags

Meanwhile, at Pavilion KL, there’s a queue outside Miniso.

The reason? A Vinyl Plush Festival by Miniso, headlined by none other than Chang Yong.

For the uninitiated, Chang Yong is a Malaysian-born content creator, known for his boyish charm, comedic skits, and the occasional heartfelt vlog.

With millions of followers across Asia, he’s cultivated a fanbase that’s young, loyal, and very willing to line up for the chance to snag limited plushies (and maybe a selfie).

So there you have it, the curious case of Malaysia Beratur today: solved.

Two very different brands, united by the same ritual: queue, wait, and hope the drop doesn’t sell out before your turn.

In a city where FOMO is currency, Saturdays like this prove one thing, whether it’s a soft plush or a handbag, people will show up, stay up, and line up for the culture.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.