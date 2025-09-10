Bebefinn Hits The Big Screens In Malaysia With “Into the Pinkfong World”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Get ready, parents — the tiniest pop star is about to make his big-screen debut! Bebefinn Sing-Along Movie: Into the Pinkfong World brings Bebefinn, his siblings, and the Pinkfong squad to cinemas nationwide starting 11 September 2025.

And yes, it’s exactly what you think: a neon-bright, foot-tapping, hand-clapping, sing-and-dance-along adventure that your kids will absolutely adore (and you might just end up humming along too).

A Magical Pinkfong Adventure 🌟

The film blends 2D animation, a heartwarming storyline, and 11 ultra-catchy songs — from Baby Shark classics to brand-new tunes — into an interactive musical journey that celebrates love, teamwork, and friendship.

The plot is as whimsical as it gets. Bebefiinn gets zapped into a tablet during a game with Baby Shark, but uh-oh — the battery’s running low! His siblings Bora and Brody join forces with Pinkfong to dive into a magical, imagination-packed world to save him before he runs out of juice.

It’s quirky, it’s colourful, it’s non-stop — and while adults might need a nap after all that sensory overload, kids are going to be glued to their seats.

Bebefinn Fever is Real 💖

If you think your kids are the only ones obsessed with Bebefinn, think again. This little toddler has become a global superstar:

16 billion views and counting on YouTube



and counting on YouTube 30 million subscribers to his official channel



to his official channel #1 on the Netflix Kids chart in eight countries



in eight countries A smash-hit movie run in South Korea , pulling over 100,000 attendees in its first week



, pulling over 100,000 attendees in its first week And just this summer, the U.K. gave him an extended cinema run

Clearly, Bebefinn is more than a phase — he’s a full-blown phenomenon.

Beyond the Screen: Bebefinn Comes to Life 🥳

To celebrate Bebefinn’s first time in Malaysian cinemas, Abnormal Studios and TGV Cinemas are pulling out all the stops with an exclusive sing-along spectacular.

Expect:

Interactive family fun before and after the movie



before and after the movie Merchandise giveaways for your little fans



for your little fans Photo ops galore with Bebefinn-themed setups



with Bebefinn-themed setups And the big one: live meet-and-greet sessions with Bebefinn himself!

📍 Meet Bebefinn in person at these TGV locations (10:30–11:00am):

Saturday, 13 Sept – Central i-City



Sunday, 14 Sept – 1 Utama



Monday, 15 Sept – Pavilion Bukit Jalil



Tuesday, 16 Sept – Sunway Velocity

And if that’s not enough, from 18–28 September 2025, kids can dive into “Bebefinn Fun Land” at Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA Sepang — a carnival of engaging activities brought to you by Mitsui and The Pinkfong Company.

Bebefinn Sing-Along Movie: Into the Pinkfong World may feel like a sensory overload for grown-ups, but it will most likely be a fun ride for kids — especially Pinkfong and Baby Shark fans.

With toe-tapping songs, familiar faces, and a storyline brimming with friendship and familial bonds, it’s a great first cinema experience for little ones.

So pack the popcorn, warm up those vocal cords, and get ready to Baby Shark your way to your seat. Because like it or not, Bebefinn’s set to swim right into your kid’s heart (and your playlist).

