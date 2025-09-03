Tortoise Trouble: Alarms Raised When Neighbours Thought A House Was Robbed

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A hilarious case of false alarm occurred recently when a neighbourhood resident thought a home in the community had been robbed, only to find out that the house was trashed not because of humans with ill intent, but because of two mischievous, cold-blooded pets.

The incident was shared on Threads by user Azrai Fahmi, who uploaded a screenshot of the neighbourhood WhatsApp group chat.

In the chat, a resident of the community shared a photo of a driveway where a toppled shelf can be seen. The good samaritan alerted the owner of the house and asked the neighbourhood security guard to check the premises, as he thought the owner was not home.

The culprits were not human

It turns out, the ones responsible for the mess were two troublemaking tortoises that had perhaps gotten too enthusiastic in their adventures in the driveway.

In their little expedition, it seems that the pair of shelled reptiles had knocked over a few things and made a mess, all while looking seemingly innocent.

Azrai applauded the vigilant neighbour and the community’s fast response in defusing what was potentially a stressful situation.

“This is community care in action! Well done everyone!” he said.

Many found the incident hilarious and shared their reactions

In the comments section, Malaysians shared their amusement towards the incident.

Some found the tortoises cute, while others were impressed by how much trouble they caused despite being such naturally slow creatures.

“The suspect did not manage to escape the scene of the crime,” one user quipped.

“The tortoises are cute. Are they pets?” another person asked.

Judging from their appearance in the video, the shelled reptiles look like Asian Brown Tortoises (Manouria emys). Adults of this species have a shell length of about 50cm to 60cm, and can weigh up to 20kg to 40kg in the wild.

