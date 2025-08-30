GrabBersamaMalaysia: Gig Workers Together With Grab March In Celebration Of National Day Across Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This National Day, Grab is proudly celebrating the spirit of unity, resilience, and innovation that defines Malaysia.

For the second year running, through the spirit of #GrabBersamaMalaysia, Grab’s driver- and delivery-partners, its senior management and employees, are marching together to honour the people who power Malaysia’s digital economy.

Led by Rashid Shukor, Director of Country Operations and Mobility at Grab Malaysia, a nearly 100-strong contingent is participating in the main national-level parade in Putrajaya on 31 August, while up to 200 personnel and driver- and delivery-partners will join state-level celebrations in Johor Bahru, Kota Kinabalu, Kuantan, and Penang.

Adelene Foo, Managing Director of Grab Malaysia remarked, “This year’s National Day theme Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni reflects the heart of what we do at Grab, empowering everyday Malaysians and supporting their journey towards a better future. Through our theme for National Day ‘Keranamu Malaysia’, we hope to showcase the real heroes, the people behind our platform – the driver-partners, delivery-partners, and teams who map roads, localise technology, and ensure the platform works for all. This National Day, we celebrate them and their contributions to Malaysia’s progress.”

Ahead of the parade, Anthony Tan, Group Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Grab, was present in Putrajaya during the full dress rehearsal on 29 August, to celebrate the spirit of togetherness, cheering on participating driver- and delivery partners, wishing them luck and thanking them for their contributions to the country.

Stories of Everyday Heroes

Grab’s contingent marching in Putrajaya includes inspiring individuals like Niyaz Naathan Vellasamy, Chang Yoon Khim and Teong Siew Queen who are persons with disability (PWD), actively earning an income on the Grab platform.

Niyaz Naathan Vellasamy, one of Grab’s longest serving wheelchair-bound driver-partners since 2018, shared how Grab has provided him with the opportunity to earn an income independently despite his challenges.

He shares, “through Grab i’ve achieved numerous milestones, including building meaningful connections with different communities, being able to explore new places, and most important achieving financial stability.”

Chang Yoon Khim, a deaf father who has raised four children with his also deaf wife for seven years through Grab. His story is one of perseverance and love, proving that barriers can be overcome with determination.

Teong Siew Queen, a single mother and wheelchair user, expressed gratitude to Grab for providing her a fair, non-discriminatory platform with flexible hours to earn a living.

“In addition to being a Grab driver-partner, I am also a Tier 1 International Referee for Para Powerlifting and often officiate in global competitions. Driving for Grab is the perfect choice, allowing me freedom, independence, and the ability to manage my schedule easily,” she said.

Another inspiring story comes from Masnizah Marzukir, a Grab delivery-partner and a single mother of seven children.

“Before joining Grab, I used to borrow money to pay for our family’s basic expenses such as food and drink. However, things have changed since I signed on as a Grab delivery-partner in 2019. My children have grown up and I no longer go into debt just to put meals on the table for my children,” she shared.

Building Communities and Mapping the Nation

Driver- and delivery-partners and Grab personnel alike are united in contributing their abilities to improve the community and solve real-world problems.

Shanlee Tan Shamsuri Tan, a driver-partner for eight years, also serves as a Rakan Representative Committee (RRC) member.

“As an RRC, I guide new driver-partners in our community, ensuring they feel confident and well-informed. Driving with Grab not only provides a source of income, but also a platform for me to grow, support others, and make a positive difference,” he shared.

Another driver-partner contributing behind the scenes is Fun Kheng Yuen from Ipoh, who has helped make GrabMaps more accurate by contributing close to 143,000 points-of-interest throughout Peninsular Malaysia.

“During the pandemic, mapping became a steady source of income, allowing me to support my family while enhancing connectivity, boosting local business visibility, and driving regional economic growth,” he said.

Safety, too, is a key aspect in community enhancement.

This is where the expertise of Naomi Sundrasaykarum, Head of Regional Platform Safety, Grab comes in.

“I believe that attention to safety should be paramount. All users should be able to integrate new services into their daily life without needing to worry about safety. This National Day, I pledge to continue giving my best towards improving platform safety at Grab even further.” she commented.

In addition to the Grab team members and driver- and delivery-partners, personnel from sister companies Jaya Grocer and GXBank are also participating in the National Day Parade at Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, Grab’s booth in Putrajaya will offer engaging activities for spectators, including lucky draws, exclusive merchandise giveaways, and vouchers, to make the celebration even more memorable.

