Babi Bodoh: Real Pig Species Name Or Just A Cruel Joke?

Recently, news broke out about a married couple in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, who were fined RM12,000 for keeping pork meat without a special permit.

Sinar Harian reported the husband and wife had violated a law under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716) for possessing the meat of a fully protected species of pig that is called..

Babi Bodoh (Stupid Pig).

While its common name appears to be “babi bodoh”, the pig is actually called the Bornean bearded pig or the Sunda bearded pig. It is a species in the pig genus, Sus Barbatus, and can be easily recognized by its prominent “beard”.

According to Wildlife Conservation Society Malaysia (WCS), these bearded pigs can be found in various habitats including peat swamps and mangrove forests.

They prefer to travel in groups consisting of the mother and her litter, and have been known to move nomadically to track down fruits.

The Babi Bodoh species are native to Borneo, Sumatra, and parts of Peninsular Malaysia. In Peninsular Malaysia, their population is mostly focused in Endau Rompin in Johor and Southern Pahang.

On Wikipedia, there are apparently two sub-species of the bearded pig — Babi bodoh betul (Sus Barbatus Barbatus), and Babi bodoh barat (Sus Barbatus Oi) — although we Sus-pect that this is a naming convention done by jokers who edited the Wikipedia page.

However, considering that “babi bodoh” is an actual name, “bodoh betul” might be legit. We are still looking for a pig expert to verify this.

Cultural significance in Borneo

For many Dayak communities in Borneo, the bearded pig is one of the most important sources of protein.

Traditional hunts (using spears, dogs, or blowpipes with poisoned darts) often revolved around pig hunting. It wasn’t just food — it was communcal activity that brought villages together.

In Iban culture, bearded pigs are often sacrificed during Gawai festivals or other important rituals. The meat is shared among the community, symbolising unity and prosperity.

The name Babi Bodoh was likely a nickname given by locals as the bearded pig can look clumsy at times when foraging or running through the forest. Image credit: Jessica Suarez

Certain ceremonies like Gawai Burong — a ritual for blessings and protection — traditionally requires a pig sacrifice.

Today, the bearded pig is threatened by deforestation and overhunting, especially with firearms replacing traditional hunting methods.

For many indigenous groups, the decline of the bearded pig isn’t just an environmental issue — it’s a cultural loss, because their traditions and festivals are so closely tied to the animal.

The Sus Barbatus has a conservation status of Vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

