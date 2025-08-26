Celebrate Merdeka Like A Local: Five KL Spots Only Insiders Know

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Have you been spending every Merdeka eve countdown at all the usual places like KLCC Park, Dataran Merdeka, or Bukit Bintang?

Perhaps you’re looking for a spot that’s less crowded and has a more “locals-only” vibe where you can chill with your friends to celebrate the countdown?

We’ve put together a list of not-so-mainstream places you can go to this coming weekend that only true-blue KLites would know.

1. The Garrison KL

Named after the famous pub in Peaky Blinders, this fairly new drink and hangout spot situated on Bukit Persekutuan (Federal Hill) in Kuala Lumpur serves up some rather unique concoctions.

The Garrison KL offers five different variations of their signature Butter Brew; from light, to rich and creamy. They even have a rare strawberry version of it! You could say they are the butter beer specialists in KL but don’t take our word for it. Try their Butter Brew and judge for yourselves!

Image: @thegarrison_kl

If Butter Brew is not your thing, you can opt for a drink from their Kombucha Series or the mocktails from the Forbidden Series (Don’t worry it’s just a name. No alcohol here!).

For Merdeka only, they are introducing a special drink: Durian Kombucha.

Food is also available here if you’re feeling a little peckish. They offer savoury sourdough sandwiches with a choice of beef bacon, grilled chicken, or grilled cheese.

You can find The Garrison KL at Warung Pagi Pagi HERE.

2. Blvck Coffee

This local mobile coffee joint favoured by cyclists will be open for the Merdeka countdown at Bukit Tunku. There’s nothing quite like having roadside coffee in a hilly neighbourhood surrounded by greenery.

If coffee at night is off-limits for you, Blvck Coffee also serves chocolate drinks, teas, and even their signature butter beer.

Alternatively, there’s also Blvck Plus situated in Sunway Avila, Wangsa Maju, which gives a more home-y vibe for you and your friends to chill in. It’s also worth mentioning that they have delicious pastries like Mascarpone Tiramisu, Classic Cheescake and Chocolate Mousse to go with your coffee.

You can find Blvck Coffee Bukit Tunku HERE and Blvck Plus HERE

3. Bukit Saga

If you’re looking for a proper hillside view of KL and more local tastes, check out the row of restaurants at Bukit Saga in Ampang. Here, you’ll get seats to a panoramic view of Kuala Lumpur and choices of Malay, mamak, and even Thai food to enjoy while you gaze at the capital city’s skyline at night.

Image: KL Foodie

Many people might have the same idea though, and it could get crowded since it’s a favourite local spot so finding a seat might be a challenge.

But if you’re okay with roughing it out, go down the road a little towards Flat Saga Suria where you’ll find a wide open space you can park your car and still get the view of KL while enjoying your tapau food. Just make sure you’re not blocking the road!

You can find the Bukit Saga restaurant strip HERE.

4. REX KL

What can be more hip than counting down to Merdeka at a repurposed cinema in the heart of KL?

REX KL’s creative and artsy vibes offer something unique for those who want a less mainstream spot to celebrate our national day. There are multiple eateries here like Phil’s Pizza, Kantin, Mee Biang Biang, Raijin Ramen and more to keep you fueled throughout the night.

Image: @hellorexkl

Meanwhile, the REX Bar is open until midnight so you know you won’t be missing the countdown and a jolly evening with friends.

Be sure to check out their socials or website to see what special events they have planned for Merdeka eve.

You can find REX KL HERE.

5. Zhongshan Building

Another creative hub in the center of the capital, the Zhongshan Building is a renovated 1950s shophouse complex in Kampung Attap (near Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka).

Originally a row of buildings owned by the Zhongshan Association, it was revived around 2017 by arts & culture collectives, and has since grown into a community space for KL’s alternative creative scene.

Here you’ll find eateries and bars like Kantata and Triptyk in the building’s area, which will surely have a special Merdeka countdown event planned out.

You can find the Zhongshan Building HERE.

