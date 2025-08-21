Tealive Unites Malaysians With Iconic Durian Drinks

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Tealive, Southeast Asia’s top lifestyle tea brand, is celebrating this National Day-Malaysia Day season with a limited-time durian drink series inspired by Malaysians’ enduring love for the King of Fruits.

Available now at Tealive outlets nationwide, the Durian Limited-Time Offer (LTO) range features three indulgent creations crafted from premium D24 durians: Snowy Bang Bang Durian Milk Tea (RM13.90), Bang Bang Durian Milk Kaw Kaw (RM13.90), and Jasmine Durian Light Milk Tea (RM11.90). Each cup blends a familiar flavour with the lifestyle tea culture that Tealive has popularised across Southeast Asia.

The LTO series will be officially launched at Tealive’s Durian Beats Festival on August 22 at Lanai@Matic, Jalan Ampang here. This LTO series has been recognised as part of the Hari Kebangsaan Hari Malaysia (HKHM) 2025 celebrations, themed Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni.

The festival will feature music, comedy, and cultural activities, with Khairy Jamaluddin, former Cabinet Minister and now co-host of the Keluar Sekejap podcast, headlining with a special DJ set.

Bryan Loo, founder and CEO of Loob Holding, said the durian series was to honour an iconic Malaysian treasure while appealing to modern lifestyles. “Durian is one of Malaysia’s unifying symbols, instantly recognisable and celebrated here and abroad. This Merdeka season, we’re capturing that pride in drinks that are bold, distinctive, and unmistakably Malaysian,” he said.

Loo was also pleased that the Federal Government recognises Tealive as a strategic partner for HKHM 2025. “We are especially proud, and it’s a privilege to contribute to a national programme that honours the Malaysian identity and brings people together, in line with our brand purpose of Brewing Positivity,” he quipped.

The durians are supplied by Malaysia’s largest and leading exporter of durians which sourced them from orchards in Bentong, Raub, Tangkak, and Gua Musang. These locations are strategically selected to cover different harvest months, ensuring a steady supply throughout the year.

Tealive aims to sell more than 500,000 cups during the campaign, but the true measure of success will be the conversations the drinks inspire. “Durian is a national treasure, timeless, yet open to reinvention for each generation. And for those who aren’t durian lovers, our seasonal corn drinks offer another way to join in the celebration. That is how culture stays alive,” Loo adds.

For those who want to bring the iconic flavour home, Tealive is also launching its limited-edition 3-in-1 sachets, featuring Durian Milk Tea and Durian Coffee, available exclusively during the festival and via e-commerce platforms.

This is not the first time Tealive has embraced iconic flavours in its products, and it will not be the last. Past LTOs have featured flavours inspired by local desserts and festive delicacies, and future campaigns will continue to draw on Malaysia’s cultural wealth.

“Our brand was Born in Malaysia, Raised for the World, meaning our roots are here, but our vision is global. We will keep creating drinks that proudly carry our identity to every corner of the world,” Loo said.

