We Made A Skit About Convincing Your Boss To Belanja KFC — And Yes, It Was Inspired By Real Office Shenanigans

Let’s be real — every Malaysian office has that one colleague who’s always hungry. In our TRP office? There’s more than one. 🙃

Whether it’s 11am or 4pm, someone’s always asking, “Wanna order anything ah?” And while we love a good lunch sesh, we especially love when someone else is paying for it. Bonus points if got free stuff.

So one day, between deadline chaos and delivery app scrolling, we came up with a wild idea:

What if we made a full-blown corporate presentation… just to get our boss to belanja KFC?

Operation: Fried Chicken 🍗

TRP TRP

Serious-looking slides, corporate lingo, and strategic diagrams — all just to justify why a team lunch was critical to morale. High ROI. Low(ish) risk. Maximum flavour.

And yes, of course we worked in the KFC app — because if you’re going to get your boss to belanja, might as well collect KFC Rewards points at the same time, kan? That’s what we call a win-win-win.

And if you’re a KFC fan like we are (Zinger lovers, rise up), you’ll understand how ons it is to earn points and redeem your favourite items for cheap. Like, how is the Iced Brown Butter Oat Latte only 11 points?? Who approved this??

Other reward items include crowd-pleasers like Cheezy Wedges, burgers, fries — basically, the stuff that makes any workday better. You just have to order through the app, collect points, and redeem. So easy!

Who This Is For:

TRP TRP

The colleague who always says “I belanja next time ya!”



The one who uses “team bonding” as a reason to makan outside 😏



Or honestly, you, because you’ve worked hard and deserve fried chicken today!

👉 So if you’re looking for some lunchtime inspiration — or just wanna laugh at us — go watch the video. It might just inspire your next pitch. 😏

