Tired Of Eating Alone? These Kepcibaras Will Keep You Company!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Some appreciate their alone time when it comes to having their meals because who wants to listen to someone else yapping away while trying to enjoy a nice plate of Kepci right?

If only there was a companion who could just sit there looking cute and teman you eat.

Well, Kentucky Fried Chicken might have just the perfect makan partners for you, because we’ve met them!

Introducing KFC’s Kepcibara, three cute capybaras who love some crunchy, spicy, and delicious KFC fried chicken as much as anyone.

Meet Chicket, Buck Buck, and Zingi

The Kepcibara trio visited TRP this week and brought some goodies. From left to right: Chicket, Zingi, Buck Buck.

Standing at an adorable 3.5 inches tall, the Kepcibara trio each have their own vibes and their story goes like this:

Chicket is the leader of the crew a.k.a. the Crunch Protector who carries a bucket of KFC chicken on his back. He is obsessed with chicken and guards every drumstick like it’s treasure (because it is treasure depending on who you’re asking).

Next is Buck Buck, the cheeky sidekick who loves sleeping in a KFC bucket, bubbles blowing out of his nose. He’s quiet, chilled, and low key the most chillaxed of the bunch.

Then there’s Zingi, the bold one. She rocks a KFC Zinger Burger bag and is always hungry for flavour, loves spicy burgers and even spicier gossip. Just a heads up, she’s the rare one so if you find her, consider yourself really lucky!

Zingi is the rare one because she can also hold your coins and other small items.

How do you get them?

Launched in West Malaysia on 23 July, and coming to East Malaysia on 15 August, the Bucket Berbaloi is a limited-time value meal that unlocks the Kepcibara Blind Box.

With every Bucket Berbaloi purchase, customers can unlock the chance to buy one Kepcibara Blind Box at just RM15.99.

The Bucket Berbaloi comes in two combos:

6 piece Combo from RM41.99 – 6 pieces of Original Recipe or Hot & Spicy Chicken, 1 large Cheezy Wedges, 1 Whipped Potato (14oz), and 2 medium carbonated soft drinks.

– 6 pieces of Original Recipe or Hot & Spicy Chicken, 1 large Cheezy Wedges, 1 Whipped Potato (14oz), and 2 medium carbonated soft drinks. 10 piece Combo from RM67.99 – 10 pieces of Original Recipe or Hot & Spicy Chicken, 1 large Cheezy Wedges, 1 Whipped Potato (14oz), and a 1.5L carbonated soft drink.

Bucket Berbaloi is available for purchase at all KFC outlets including delivery partners.

Kepcibara Blind Box ix exclusively available for purchase at all KFC in store purchases or via the KFC App or kfc.com.my from 25 July onwards.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.