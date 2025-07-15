Deep Purple Returns After 15 Years, KL Secures Only Southeast Asian Stop!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The rock craze in Malaysia continues as Deep Purple Live in Malaysia makes its way to Kuala Lumpur for the band’s only Southeast Asian stop, marking their long-awaited return after 15 years.

Set to take over Mega Star Arena KL on 23 November 2025, the concert is organised by Hitman Solutions, bringing the legendary UK rock sound back to Malaysian shores.

Dubbed pioneers of the genre and the founding fathers of rock, Deep Purple has been creating music and commanding global stages since 1968.

With 23 studio albums and over 100 million records sold worldwide, their decades-spanning career has earned them a place in music history.

Their accolades include induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Legend Award at the World Music Awards, and a spot in Rolling Stone’s 2012 list of the Best Live Albums of All Time for Made in Japan, among many others.

With artists like Metallica, Aerosmith, and Van Halen citing Deep Purple as a key influence, their impact on the evolution of rock is undeniable.

Their legacy not only spans generations but has firmly established them as Rock Royalty, with the records and reputation to prove it.

To bring this momentous occasion to life for Malaysian fans, Hitman Solutions proudly takes the helm as the official organiser of this historic event with the aim to offer local and regional fans a rare opportunity to celebrate a band that has shaped the soundtrack of their lives.

In a recent statement, Rohit Rampal, CEO & Founder of Hitman Group expressed, “There’s a clear resurgence of rock concerts in Malaysia, and we’re committed to fuelling that momentum by bringing in the genre’s true pioneers. Deep Purple ’s legacy is unmatched, and it’s an honour to finally welcome them back to Kuala Lumpur.”

“Their last show here was in 2010. The wait has been long, and we knew it was time to answer the call for fans across Malaysia and the region. With Kuala Lumpur being their only Southeast Asian stop, this show is going to be something truly special.

But it’s not just about reliving nostalgia. We also want to introduce Deep Purple ’s electrifying stage presence to younger audiences who may have never had the chance to experience it live. From ‘Smoke on the Water’ to ‘Highway Star’, this concert is going to be a masterclass in rock. We can’t wait to rock out together this November!”

This upcoming musical spectacle wouldn’t be possible without the support of the organiser, Hitman Solutions, along with Mix FM, Lite FM, and Sinar FM (Radio Partners), Gempak (Digital Media Partner), Malay Mail (Media Partner), and in association with Rockstar Touring and LAMC Productions.

Tickets for Deep Purple Live In Malaysia will go live on 30 July 2025 at 12PM at www.hitmanlive.com.

The ticket categories are as follows: Rockzone (RM399), General Admission (RM359), Gold (RM599), Silver (RM499), Bronze (RM299) and Royal Twin Seat (RM2,099) with the exclusive benefits of lanyards and official posters.

For concert inquiries, call +6012-2655783 or e-mail concerts@hitman.group.

