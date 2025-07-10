Mahathir Turns 100: Still Very Much Tun-ed In

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As two-time former Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad prepares to blow out the candles on his 100th birthday, most of us are left wondering: how is this man still going like he’s half his own age?

While many people slow down in their golden years, Tun M has thrown the idea of “retirement” out the window.

Let’s have a look at how the elder statesman has continued to impress people, from his younger days to his (very) senior years.

He started a blog… in his 80s

Most 80-somethings are still learning how to forward WhatsApp messages, but not Tun M.

At the age of 82, he launched a personal blog called “Che Det” – a nod to his school nickname – and began sharing his thoughts with the world. He writes in both English and Malay, with posts ranging from current issues to personal reflections.

Still driving himself in his 90s

You might expect someone like Tun M to be chauffeured around, especially while he’s in his 90s. But no, he has long insisted on driving himself even while in office – and long after.

He has a keen interest in cars, as evident in various videos found on on the internet.

For example, he was spotted driving a pink Cadillac just last year:

Or, what about the time he drove a Proton X70 on the Sepang International Circuit, reaching up to 150kmh!

He opened the first Malay-owned private clinic in Kedah

Before “Dr. M” became Prime Minister he was a medical doctor with his very own clinic.

Tun M opened Klinik Maha in Alor Setar, Kedah, long before stepping into politics. While he no longer practices medicine, the clinic still stands.

And yes, he has delivered babies, treated illnesses, and likely written as many prescriptions as political speeches (that’s just a guess, so don’t quote us on it).

Fun fact: Klinik Maha, established in 1957 (the same year Malaysia gained Independence), was the first Malay-owned private clinic in Kedah.

Maha Klinik in 2020. Image: Google

Malaysia’s (arguably) most meme-able man

For a man who has embraced social media, even TikTok, it’s no surprise that Tun M has become one of Malaysia’s most meme-ified figures.

There are memes of him jogging past politicians, memes of him “resetting Malaysia like a router,” and memes asking how he’s still standing while others half his age are tired.

And through it all, Tun Mahathir has taken the memes with quiet grace – likely with a little chuckle and a blog post.

Image: myy6179_splrkn via 9GAG

The master of comebacks

And we don’t mean that he’s particularly skilled at returning jokes or insults.

What we mean to say is at 92 years old, Tun M made history again – returning as the oldest head of government in the world. No other leader has ever made a comeback like that.

While we promised no politics, this one’s too epic to ignore – it’s really unbelievably wild that he managed to do this.

Tun M circa 1981 vs 2025. Image: wartapakabu.blogspot.com (left), Dr Mahathir bin Mohamad Facebook (right)

He launched Malaysia’s first car brand

In 1983, Tun M unveiled Proton, Malaysia’s first national car. It wasn’t just a car – it was a symbol of national pride and industrial progress.

Proton lives on today, with Tun often spotted driving newer models himself.

Image: Carsome

Married his medical school sweetheart, and they’re still together

Tun Mahathir met Tun Dr. Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali in medical school. More than 60 years later, they’re still side by side – Malaysia’s most enduring power couple.

She’s been his partner through everything: medicine, politics, parenthood, and public life.

Image: Perdana Leadership Foundation Facebook

He outlived seven kings

Yes, really. Tun M has outlived seven Yang di-Pertuan Agong since he first entered Parliament in 1964. His longevity is not just personal, it’s practically historical.

What’s his secret? It may just be the Berocca he takes daily, but we can’t be too sure.

Image: RichardLi via X

If you’re reading this, Happy Birthday, Tun.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.