Gear Up Motorheads! The 14th Annual Art Of Speed Is Coming This 26-27 July

Malaysia’s raddest custom culture celebration is back – louder, bolder, and faster than ever!

Whether you’re a diehard gearhead, a fan of all things vintage, or just looking for an unforgettable weekend with your crew, the 14th Annual Art Of Speed 2025 promises a full-throttle experience that fuses art, bikes, cars, fashion, music, and all things kustom into one massive, high-octane show.

So be ready to get your pistons knocking because it’s going to be one heck of a ride (or drive).

Three custom motorcycles by three legendary builders

At a press conference yesterday (3 July), AOS founder and director Asep Ahmad Iskandar highlighted three custom motorcycle masterpieces that will be on display at the event this year.

These custom machines, built and designed by their skilled owners, truly stand out among other bikes. They work on their bikes out of passion, and inspire others in the process.

The first of them is Yuichi Yoshizawa of Custom Works Zon, with his BMW R18 “Ground 0”, which made its debut at the Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show 2023 where it was unveiled for the first time.

If you like what you see, AOS 2025 is where you’ll get the chance to check it out up close!

The next one in the trio is Masa Sugihara from Luck MC, who is bringing his custom Harley-Davidson Knucklehead chopper to the show this year.

A legend in the Japanese custom motorcycle scene, Sugihara’s custom chopper features a sleek, streamlined design and minimalist styling he has come to be known for.

Last but not least is Australia’s Ben Forster a.k.a. @benflathead who is stopping by the show with his custom Harley-Davidson Flathead.

His machine boasts intricate carvings on its Harley v-twin Flathead engine itself and the best way to view it is up close, at AOS 2025.

Remember, these are just some of the awesome machines you’ll get to see at the event. There will be many more custom bikes and cars by some of the most talented builders in Malaysia and around the globe.

If you want more, AOS is bringing back Show and Shine with even more cars and bikes. There will be a variety of cars and clubs ranging from classic to contemporary, as well as international entries from other countries.

What’s new at AOS 2025?

Coming to AOS this year is an all-new outdoor truss system photo studio for cars and an indoor photo studio for motorcycles to give owners a professional photography experience.

There’s no better opportunity to shed the best light on your beloved vehicle and get the best photos a studio setting can offer!

AOS is also collaborating with local streetwear brand High Culture, and sneaker makers Fung Keong, because it’s not just your wheels that should look good, you should too.

Other collaborations featured at AOS this year include the Hot Wheels Collection, XOCKS, and Mooneyes.

The place for Hot Wheels collectors and enthusiasts

One of the main events at AOS 2025 will be the 3rd Official Hot Wheels Collectors Convention Malaysia (HWCCM), where Hot Wheels enthusiasts can experience various activities like the Hot Wheels Swap Buy and Sell, Hot Wheels Rare and Collectibles Exhibition, Hot Wheels Custom Competition, collector sharing sessions, and more.

Also being featured at the show will be two Porsche models which are the GT3 RS and Carerra RS 3.8 decked out in Hot Wheels livery. Attendees will be able to get their hands on the 1:64 scale model replicas of the iconic Porsches.

Music for the masses

Shaking things up at AOS this year is Soundcircus Takeover 2025 featuring local artists and bands like Noh Salleh & Restore Iboe, Romantic Echoes, Ruffedge, Luqman Podolski, Sabda Alam, Fugo, Iqbal M, Budak Nakal Hujung Simpang, and more.

The beats will be happening all weekend from 2pm to 7pm. Save the setlist below so you don’t miss your favourite acts!

14th Annual Art Of Speed

Date: 26 and 27 July 2025

Venue: Taman Ekspo Pertanian Malaysia Serdang (MAEPS) Persiaran MARDI – UPM Serdang, 43400 Seri Kembangan, Selangor

Website: https://artofspeedmy.com/

