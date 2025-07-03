Unplanned Parachute Landing: Sabah School Sports Day Gets Surprise Performance From The Sky

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Imagine you’re at your family member’s sports day, and while you’re watching the event, suddenly a man with parachute drops down from the sky and lands right in the middle of the school field.

You’d surely be wondering what just happened and where the unexpected guest came from.

Well, thats exactly what happened during a recent sports day at a sports complex in Tawau, Sabah.

What started as a normal school event quickly turned into a scene of loud cheers when the audience noticed a parachutist slowly landing on the school field.

In the Tiktok video captured and posted by one of the audience, viewers were amused by how the man landed so accurately and at a specific moment during what appeared to be the sports day’s closing ceremony.

https://www.tiktok.com/@zaynizz90/video/7521233599639637266

Most of them initially thought it was a special performance for the sports day event. However, it was later revealed that the individual was believed to be a member of the Naval Special Warfare Forces (PASKAL) who was conducting a parachute training exercise with his team, but had accidentally missed the intended landing spot.

Despite the wrong landing, the man handled the situation calmly and managed to land safely without any unwanted incidents.

Most netizens in the comments section were amused by the unexpected incident. Some joked that the students were lucky to receive a free performance, while others compared the missed landing to scenes from action movies. One netizen even took the opportunity to express respect for national parachutists who serve the country.

