Ahmad Zahid’s Daughter Laments Being Referred To As “Ahmad Zahid’s Daughter” By Media

The daughter of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has taken to social media to lament the media often referring to her as “Ahmad Zahid’s daughter”.

Sharing a Malaysiakini article, of which the headline reads: “Rayuan Bukan Soal Tunduk, Kata Anak Zahid Pada Hishammuddin”, the eldest daughter of Ahmad Zahid said she was aware that some might think of her opinion as trivial but it mattered to her personally.

In her post, the daughter of Ahmad Zahid highlighted how the press would often neglect to refer to her by her full name in headlines or news reports, and would instead resort to using “Anak Zahid”.

It deserves a mention that while Malaysiakini did refer to her as “anak Zahid” in the headline, her full name is mentioned in the article.

“I am aware of who my father is, and I am proud to be the daughter of Ahmad Zahid bin Hamid. However, at the same time, I am also an independent individual, with my own opinions, principles, and identity,” Ahmad Zahid’s daughter said.

Ahmad Zahid’s daughter added that every person deserved to be recognised and respected for their own name and efforts.

“I do not deny the fact that my father’s name is often associated (with me), but when the media repeatedly omits my own name and replaces it only with the label ‘Zahid’s daughter’, it indirectly erases the recognition of my role, career, and views as an individual,” Ahmad Zahid’s daughter remarked.

“I believe the media has a responsibility to report accurately and to respect every person’s identity, regardless of who their family members are.

“I have never asked to be held in high regard or specially respected, but please use my name in your writing, Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid, ethically, in the same way the media mentions the names of other individuals who voice their opinions or are involved in community, political, or social work.”

She reiterated that she has never denied who her father is but maintains that she will not allow her name to be erased.

