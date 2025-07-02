5 Must-Visit Busking Spots In Klang Valley

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Busking is an act of playing music or singing in the streets or public places where people would randomly stop to enjoy the performance and sometimes donate money voluntarily.

Would you stop to listen or sing along if you pass by a busking spot? If you’re a fan of busking, then read on. We have compiled a list of top busking places in Klang Valley for you to check out.

Bukit Bintang

Bukit Bintang is one of the most popular busking spots in Klang Valley, known for its heavy foot traffic and interesting nightlife. It attracts many people including local and international audiences.

Since it’s in the heart of KL, it’s the perfect place to enjoy the city view while enjoying good music from the live performers.

Central Market

Did you know that Central Market also has a busking spot? You’ve probably known that Central Market is a popular attraction known for selling Malaysian arts and crafts, souvenirs and local snacks.

Given the prevalence of flower shops, Central Market is also a popular destination for dates. The appeal of receiving unexpected flowers is undeniable, and these establishments cater not only to couples but also to friends and families. The presence of buskers enhances the ambiance, contributing to a more memorable experience.

https://www.tiktok.com/@kamilaakustika/video/7333188686059785480

Jalan Alor

If you like to try out foods and enjoy music at the same time, this Jalan Alor busking spot might just be for you. It’s located in front of Kuning Ikan Bakar restaurant.

As one of the most popular street food destinations, Jalan Alor is always packed with crowds and has a great atmosphere. Watching a live performance by talented local buskers while enjoying the various food options can be a memorable moment.

Have you experienced the Jalan Alor street food and music yet?

The Curve

Another busking spot worth checking out is The Curve in Damansara. Unlike the busy streets like Bukit Bintang and Jalan Alor, busking at The Curve gives you a more relaxed and family-friendly environment.

Performances usually take place at The Street, an open walkway where they have cafes and restaurants. The vibe here is more laid back, allowing you to unwind and enjoy good music after shopping or dining at the mall.

Dataran Merdeka

For those who prefer an open and historic spot, Dataran Merdeka is another spot where buskers often perform. The large open space allows a larger crowd to gather and make it more happening.

There are also food stalls nearby. You can get your snacks, enjoy the music while looking at the historic buildings with your loved ones. It’s quite a unique combination.

So have you checked out any of these spots? If you haven’t already, it’s time to explore them!

