Hate To Break It To You, But There’s No Hang Tuah In The Old Guard 2

Sleeper-hit film The Old Guard, which was released in 2020, follows the story of a group of mercenaries who could not be killed. That’s right, they are immortal.

Releasing on Netflix tomorrow (2 July) is its highly anticipated sequel – The Old Guard 2 – which brings a new addition to the cast of its unkillable characters: Malaysian-born Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding.

The movie introduces Tuah, who is played by Henry and is also an immortal character.

At first, there’s not much to make of it – a Southeast Asian actor playing a character named Tuah is not unusual. That is, until we spotted the weapon he wields in the movie poster: a Keris.

Say what?

Combining the name Tuah and a keris brings his character close to a portrayal of Hang Tuah.

For context, Hang Tuah is a storied hero in Malay legend, a powerful warrior and Laksamana (court admiral) from the Melaka Sultanate famous for his loyalty, martial skill, and tales involving a magical keris called Taming Sari as well as rivalries such as that with Hang Jebat.

Malaysians went wild with theories that the character is actually THE Hang Tuah.

read some theory about the old guard 2 and there is a chance that henry golding is hang tuah in it 😭😭😭 this is genuinely mad if u know anything about malay history — ْ (@d00scar) June 30, 2025

One of the movie’s teaser posters revealed more of the character, showing him holding what is obviously a keris, which is also Hang Tuah’s signature weapon.

That is definitely a keris. Image: IMP Awards

If he really is supposed to be some incarnation of Hang Tuah, he is certainly a more modern one in t-shirt and slacks.

Hang Tuah is usually pictured as a man with long hair, a moustache, and beard, while wearing traditional Malay attire including a tanjak (traditional Malay headgear).

Veteran musician M. Nasir played Hang Tuah in the 2004 film Puteri Gunung Ledang. Image: Illuminasi

As far as Henry’s portrayal goes, he already has the facial hair down. Perhaps this is what Hang Tuah would look like in the 21st century.

Unfortunately, Henry revealed in an interview that he suggested the name himself because “tuah” in Malay means “luck”, tying it to the character’s narrative purpose. So, it actually has nothing to do with the legendary Malay hero.

The Old Guard 2 features a star-studded cast including Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman, Henry Golding, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

