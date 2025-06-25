Café In Penang Offers Full Nyonya Experience, Complete With Baju Kebaya

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Those who have visited Japan or Korea might have experienced tour packages that fully immerses you in their culture – everything from participating in tea ceremonies to wearing their traditional kimono or hanbok.

A café in Penang has adapted the idea and crafted a Nyonya experience for any who are interested in the Peranakan culture that dates back to the 19th century.

The package, offered by Nyonya Palazzo, is priced at RM138 and customers will get a baju kebaya for rent, an entrance ticket to the Penang Peranakan Mansion, and authentic Nyonya desserts for tea.

In addition to the kebaya rental, Penang Peranakan Mansion also provides makeup services (at an additional cost) in case you want to spruce up for photos around the mansion.

What is the Penang Peranakan Mansion?

Image: Supanut Arunoprayote

Nestled at 29 Church Street in George Town’s UNESCO‑listed heritage zone, the Penang Peranakan Mansion is a beautifully restored 19th‑century Straits Chinese “eclectic” townhouse.

Originally built between 1893–95 for Chinese tin‑mining magnate and Kapitan Cina Chung Keng Quee (then named Hai Kee Chan), the mansion blends Chinese, Malay and European architectural influences – think Chinese wood carvings, Staffordshire tiles, Scottish ironwork, and French windows.

Image: Supanut Arunoprayote

It later fell into disrepair before being purchased and renovated by Peranakan architect‑collector Peter Soon around the year 2000. After a 5‑year restoration, it reopened in 2004 as a museum showcasing over 1,000 antiques – gold filigree, beaded shoes, ornate furniture, ceramics, European crystal and more.

Delicious Nyonya treats

As part of the bundle, and to complete the experience, customers will also be treated to traditional Nyonya kuih such as kuih pulut hitam, kuih ubi sago, kuih seri muka, and more.

A guided tour of a historical UNESCO site, an immersive experience with photo opportunities, and mouth-watering traditional treats. Would you sign up for this authentic Nyonya experience?

Nyonya Palazzo

Address: 29, Lebuh Penang, Georgetown, 10200 George Town, Penang

Opening hours: 10am – 6pm (daily)

