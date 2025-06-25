“Air Love Cuti-Cuti: Jom Healing” With Spritzer – Leading the Wellness Travel Wave For Visit Malaysia 2026

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In support of the upcoming Visit Malaysia 2026, Spritzer, Malaysia’s most trusted natural mineral water brand, yesterday officially unveiled its nationwide campaign, “Air Love Cuti-Cuti: Jom Healing” at a media launch event held at C Space, Pasar Seni, Kuala Lumpur.

The event was officiated by Datuk Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Centered around the concept of “healing”, the campaign invites Malaysians to reconnect with nature, explore cultural heritage, and embrace a more balance, healthier lifestyles through local travel.

Running from June to July 2025, “Air Love Cuti-Cuti: Jom Healing” will feature an original 6-episodes travel variety series, an interactive art installation, social media activation, and integrated content marketing, sparking a nationwide wellness travel movement rooted in sustainably.

This initiative reinforces Spritzer’s position as the preferred hydration companion for mindful local travel, thanks to its naturally nourishing natural minerals content.

Healing Theme: Jom Healing – Reconnect, Naturally

“Healing” has emerged as a buzzword among Malaysia’s younger generation, symbolizing a break from daily stress through short getaways to restore inner peace and emotional balance. Recognizing this trend, Spritzer champions “Jom Healing” (Let’s Heal), encouraging travelers to reconnect with nature and staying refreshed and revitalized with Spritzer natural mineral water.

The campaign also highlights environmental consciousness, urging travelers to explore Malaysia in a sustainable and responsible way. Through its show content and social engagement, Spritzer aims to inspire Malaysians to cherish the nation’s natural ecosystems, rich heritage, and culture diversity while preserving their beauty for future generations through mindful recycling and environmental care.

Driving Emotional Connection with Nature, Culture & Sustainable Travel

“Air Love Cuti-Cuti: Jom Healing” seeks to deepen Malaysians’ emotional connect with domestic travel with nature while reinforcing Spritzer’s position as the preferred hydration companion for every journey.

Beyond on-ground activations, the campaign extends into digital spaces through original travel shows, social media engagement, and immersive art installations to encourage Malaysians to share their own healing journeys, cultural adventures and sustainable travel moments further deepening brand affinity and reach.

Engaging New-Generation Travelers & Global Explorers

The campaign primarily targets Malaysians aged 20–40 who value meaningful life experiences. These travelers are drawn to nature escapes, cultural festivals, and local cuisine, using travel as a way to recharge emotionally.

At the same time, Spritzer also seeks to engage international international free-and-easy travelers who prioritize eco-conscious, culturally immersive journeys. By aligning with contemporary travel values, the brand strengthens its warm and relatable image in the lead-up to Visit Malaysia 2026.

Original Travel Show & Interactive Art Installation

“Air Love Cuti-Cuti Jom Healing”- Malaysia’s hidden gems, travel show like no other

Spritzer presents Jom Healing, a web series starring popular local influencers like Adriana Adnan and Sean Lee, alongside travel influencers Fakhrul Aizat, Dee Alimin, Jaslin Puasa.

The show documents their adventurous journeys through various nature centric wonders like waterfalls, island, mountains, caves, lakes, national park and recreational forest on top of heritage towns, cultural activities and local eateries, capturing moments of relaxation and self-discovery.

From rejuvenating waterfalls like Air Terjun Kimorugi and mystical caves like Gua Lembah Lenggong to cultural gems such as batik workshops and firefly kayaking.

The show also dives into hands-on experiences like fishing net weaving and otak-otak making, or unwind with therapeutic hikes in Sg Lembing and island-hopping across Pulau Mantanani.

This program offers more than just sightseeing—it’s a journey of healing and connection. Its relatable format inspires viewers to embrace healing travel as therapy.

The show will start airing in Viu from 27 June to 14 July, every Monday and Friday.

Tarian Bayang (Malay for “Shadow Dance”) : The Consumption Pattern — plastic reimagined

An interactive art installation that redefines our relationship with plastic waste.

Crafted from hundreds of upcycled plastic bottles, as sunlight passes through the cut plastic, of patterned shapes fall onto the ground like batik or lace, forming a delicate choreography of light and shadow.

Blending nature-inspired motifs with traditional batik artistry, the exhibit is both a tribute to cultural heritage and a call to appreciate our planet.

This interplay of light and material , “shadow dance” is both beautiful and haunting.

It’s a reminder of our consumption habits cast a lasting shadow on the environment yet also hold the power for renewal.

This art installation invites us to rethink our relationship with plastic, not as something to abandon, but as a material to recycle, reimagine, and reintegrate into the world — responsibly, sustainably, and beautifully.

View this artistic masterpiece installation at the entrance of Central Market from 23 June to 22 July 2025, in collaboration with artists – Oscar Lee and Celine Tan from Co2_Karbondioksida.

Pure Hydration for Every Journey = Spritzer spotlights two bestsellers

Natural Mineral Water: Rich in natural minerals especially silica for skin and bone health, sourced underground from a 430 acres conserved rainforest with over 15 years of natural filtration and SIRIM-certified microplastic-free packaging.

Sparkling Natural Mineral Water: Zero sugar, zero sweeteners, zero calories, with a refreshing fizz—ideal for tropical adventures. Sourced from the same pristine origin.

Our Spritzer Natural Mineral Water bottle uses eco-friendly packaging, reflecting Spritzer’s commitment to sustainability and its 2030 Circular Brand vision.

Bottle made with recycled plastic and every part of packaging is 100% recyclable.

From a Bottle to Falling in Love with Malaysia

Since 2024, Spritzer’s “Air Love Cuti-Cuti” strategy (punting on “Air” as Malay for “water” and echoing “I love travel”) has embodied self-care, nature appreciation, and wanderlust.

More than a tagline, it represents Spritzer’s bond with Malaysia’s travel culture.

Moving forward, the brand will expand “healing” and “exploration” themes through collaborations, content, and experiences—solidifying its role as the nation’s most heartfelt travel companion.

