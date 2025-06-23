What Is Melatah And Why Do Some People Do It? Here’s What We Found

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Melatah is a phenomenon commonly observed in Malaysia, Indonesia, and parts of Southeast Asia, particularly among Malay-speaking communities.

It’s a type of exaggerated startle response, where a person reacts with involuntary verbal outbursts, mimicry, or actions (like shouting profanities, repeating words, or even imitating others) when they’re suddenly startled — usually by a loud sound or a touch.

For example: You sneak up behind someone and tap their shoulder — they might shriek, shout obscene words, dance briefly, or even mimic your actions without meaning to.

Culturally, Malaysians have exclusive words they exclaim when they “melatah”, such as the popular “Opocot!”.

In severe cases, this can sometimes expand to “Opocot mak kau! Eh kejut! Eh mati!”, which translates to “Opocot your mom! Eh shocked! Eh dead!”.

Is melatah a psychological condition?

This is where it gets interesting. Melatah is not a formally recognized mental disorder in major diagnostic manuals like the DSM-5 (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders), but it is considered a culture-bound syndrome.

That’s right, it’s a psychological or behavioral condition that is specific to a particular cultural group – namely Southeast Asians. In the case of melatah, it mostly affects older Malay women, but that’s arguable as it can happen to anyone and not just makciks.

Some psychological elements of melatah include:

Learned Behavior – Melatah may begin with a genuine startle, but the exaggerated response is often reinforced by attention or social encouragement (people laugh or watch).

Social Expectations – In some communities, people who are known to “melatah” become performers of a kind, where others intentionally startle them to provoke a reaction.

Dissociation or Loss of Control – Some researchers compare melatah to temporary dissociative states, where people seem to act without conscious control.

Stress Response – It’s sometimes associated with high anxiety or past trauma, although not always.

Is it involuntary?

For many sufferers, yes, as the reaction is not fully under their control. While some skeptics say it’s “put on” or exaggerated for attention, neuropsychological studies show that the startle reflex and automatic responses can be genuine and deeply ingrained, especially after years of reinforcement.

However, scientists say it is not a disorder like schizophrenia or obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) although it is studied under the umbrella of cultural psychiatry and psychosomatic behaviour (physical action caused by mental factors).

Some suggest it’s a blend of neurological reflexes and cultural scripting – your body reacts involuntarily, but your cultural context shapes how that looks.

Melatah usually manifests in the form of echolalia (repeating what others say), and echopraxia (mimicking the actions of others). Sometimes both can happen at the same time.

Is there a way to treat the condition?

It turns out, there is! Some of the treatment options include therapy, medication, and lifestyle modifications.

Cognitive-behavioral therapy can help manage symptoms, while medications like anti-anxiety or muscle relaxants may be prescribed. Lifestyle changes such as stress management techniques and relaxation exercises can also be beneficial.

It’s important to work closely with healthcare providers to create a personalized treatment plan.

Melatah sits at the intersection of reflex, culture, and psychology. It shows how deeply culture can shape human behavior, even reflexive or involuntary ones. It also blurs the lines between the neurological and social aspects of human behavior.

