Kapcai? Roadster? Touring? China Has A Bike For Every Segment Now

The motorcycle market in Malaysia used to be dominated by Japanese manufacturers, with Honda and Yamaha being the most common brands you see on the streets.

Riders who seek more premium two-wheeled machines (at least in name) have the option of choosing from brands such as Germany’s BMW, Italy’s Ducati, UK’s Triumph, or America’s Harley-Davidson.

But recently, China has kicked down the figurative door into the motorcycle market and laid a whole bunch of options for riders everywhere, and at much more attractive prices.

Cruisers, roadsters, scooters. You want it, they have it

The variety of different bikes for all types of riding and choices of engine capacities Chinese motorcycle manufacturers have splayed into dealerships today is mind-blowing.

Looking for a cruiser bike similar to a Harley-Davidson? They have it. Need a supersport motorcycle to blast on the track on weekends? They also have it.

Patagonian Eagle 250 produced by Keeway, a brand under Qianjiang Motorcycle.

Oh you’re looking for a cute little scooter to putter around town and go cafe-hopping like a proper hipster? Well, they have those too.

Although many of these shiny new Made-In-China motorcycles have not yet reached the highly-trusted status of their Western and Japanese counterparts, the fact that many riders around the globe are talking about them gives these underdog bikes a fighting chance to be a garage staple.

For now, let’s look at what various Chinese motorbike manufacturers today are offering by category.

Touring and adventure motorcycles

This segment is getting increasingly popular among Malaysians, since we find great joy in road trips thanks to the many beautiful destinations we can go to in our tropical slice of paradise. Aside from abundant natural wonders, let’s not forget that Malaysians are willing to travel kilometers upon kilometers just to find their favourite local foods.

CFMOTO

A popular choice these days is the CFMOTO 450MTX and 800MT. These two bikes are said to be very capable touring machines, although the former is geared more towards off-roading (then again, with the condition of Malaysian roads, we’re basically doing off-road riding all the time).

The CFMOTO 450MTX.

Upright seating positions, tall ground clearance, and enough power to take on Malaysian highways and back roads, the MT series by CFMOTO has all the comfort and safety features (dual-channel ABS, traction control) you need to tackle adventures, big or small.

What do they cost? The smaller, lighter 450MTX typically starts around RM28,888 whereas the 800MT has a base price of RM33,888.

CFMOTO 800MT (touring spec).

How do their prices compare to popular European adventure tourers? Well the granddaddy of touring motorcycles, the BMW 1300 GS will set you back with a recommended retail price of RM138,500.

Voge

Voge DS900X touring motorcycle.

Alternatively, the Voge DS900X is a newer entry in the Chinese touring bike scene with even more bells and whistles such as a built-in front dashcam, 7-inch TFT instrument panel, spotlights, keyless ignition, and USB-C and USB-A charging ports.

These all come in the stock version of the Voge DS900X, by the way, all for RM49,998.

Zontes

Zontes ZT310T1.

Arguably the cheapest option for a Chinese-made adventure motorcycle in the market now, the Zontes ZT310T1 is a small-displacement tourer you can own for a base price of RM22,000.

It has all the tech you need on a modern long-distance machine such as a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), comfortable Asian-fit seat height, and two riding modes (fuel-saving and sport).

Sportbikes

Ah yes, the exciting sportbike and supersport category – the dream of many teenagers and adults who chase adrenaline and look good doing it.

Sportbike enthusiasts can be really spoiled for choice in today’s motor market. There are just way too many options to choose from, starting from modest yet sporty 250cc pocket rockets to 1,000cc beasts that you can blast on a Sepang track day.

For those who are looking for capable sport motorcycles to go on short jaunts to Genting Highlands or have a friendly race at the track without breaking the bank, here are a few machines made by the Chinese that may fit your style, performance needs, and budget.

CFMOTO

CFMOTO’s 675SR-R is a middle-weight sportbike that would be perfect to take to the track or on backroads to layan kona as riders here say. It boasts a very sleek futuristic look that could outshine even the latest sportbikes by certain Japanese manufacturers .

CFMOTO 675SR-R

It’s also loaded with tech such as a quickshifter (change gears without using the clutch!), slipper clutch for seamless gear shifting, dual-channel ABS, traction control, and even TPMS. All these features are systems to ensure the bike is beginner-friendly and minimises risk of crashing.

The 675SR-R has a starting price of RM37,888 which is very wallet-friendly option compared to say a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R (RM59,900) or a Honda CBR650R (RM49,999).

If you want something with a more unique look, say a sportbike with design cues from Japanese racing bikes in the 80s, you could opt for the CFMOTO 500SR Voom.

CFMOTO 500SR Voom.

This neat little pocket rocket is easily recognised by its twin circular air intakes on the front, which also functions as its daytime running lights (DRLs), and twin exhausts on each side. Its engine is nothing to scoff at either, with a 499cc displacement that provides more than enough power for you to have fun around corners.

For those on an even tighter budget, there is the more affordable albeit lower-powered CFMOTO 250S priced at RM17,300.

QJ Motor

SRK600RC sportbike by QJ Motor.

Another brand worth checking out is QJ Motor and their SRK600RC sportbike. At first glance, it seems like it takes design cues from Ducati’s Panigale – from its headlights to the aerodynamic winglets attached on its fairings. This sporty 600cc machine is priced at RM39,888.

Don’t have a full B licence? Then the SRK250RR might be the QJ Motor machine for you. It looks leaner and meaner with a price tag of RM18,888.

Cruisers

Not all riders seek to break the sound barrier on two wheels. Some just want to ride at their own pace and enjoy the sights while being comfortable (and look cool while doing it).

When people talk about cruisers, the first bike brand that usually comes to mind is Harley-Davidson – think Sons of Anarchy or The Terminator.

However, Harleys cost a fortune and not everyone wants to spend their life savings on a motorcycle, especially when there are excellent options out there that won’t drive (ride) you to the poor house.

Benda

Enter Benda, a fairly new Chinese motorcycle brand that broke into the market with their white-hot “tech cruisers”.

On the top of their cruiser lineup is the Dark Flag 500, a low-rider that houses a 500cc V4 engine (Harleys use v-twin engines) and flaunts a retro cruiser silhouette combined with modern aesthetics. It looks unlike any typical cruiser on the road and is a bike that will surely turn heads, all for a basic selling price of RM39,888.

Benda Dark Flag 500 cruiser.

To put things in perspective, a Harley-Davidson Street Bob – which is the closest equivalent in terms of design – has a starting price of RM114,900. Meanwhile, the BMW R18 Classic which costs RM154,500.

Another popular Benda cruiser model is the Napoleon Bob 500, which features a more muscled-up, stripped-down look, as a bobber motorcycle should. The Napoleon Bob is powered by a liquid-cooled V2 engine putting out 475cc of displacement. It has a price tag of RM27,888.

Benda Napoleon Bob 500.

If you’re willing to fork out for a more premium Benda cruiser that looks like it just came off the set of The Dark Knight, take a gander at the LFC 700. Benda claims that it’s the first inline four-cylinder cruiser in the world and it’s the most pricey bike in their lineup at RM48,888.

Benda LFC 700.

There is an option for B2 licence (for motorcycles not more than 250cc) holders too when it comes to Benda: the Napoleon Bob 250 with a starting price of RM20,000.

QJ Motor

For those who want a more retro-looking cruiser, QJ Motor has a couple of options that might tickle your fancy.

The SRV250 is becoming increasingly common on Malaysian roads due to its looks that almost mimics a Harley-Davidson sportster and of course, its price tag of RM18,888.

QJ Motor SRV250

Meanwhile, the SRV700 offers a higher displacement which means more power to the rear wheel. It also boasts bar end mirrors to complete the classic look. It’s price? An affordable RM33,888.

If you’re looking for something in between, the CU525 by Voge is also a strong contender to QJ Motor’s cruiser bikes, boasting a 494cc twin-cylinder engine and retro styling for RM29,888, while CFMOTO offers their 450CL-C cruiser bike with classic looks for RM25,888.

Roadster or naked bikes

Just like sportbikes, there’s a plethora of roadster motorcycles to choose from in Malaysia. This category is popular because the bikes are usually light, agile, manageable for new riders, and pack a lot of power in their engines. They have minimal to no fairings too, which gives them a more simplistic look and don’t take up a lot of space.

To paint a picture on pricing, some of the premium naked bikes available in the Malaysian market today include the Yamaha MT-09 (57,998), KTM Duke 890 (RM83,300) and Triumph Street Triple 765 (RM73,900), among many others.

Chinese manufacturers however, have developed some pretty strong contenders against Japanese and European machines. They might not beat them out in terms of power, but their roadsters have more than enough power to make things fun. Plus, they look great as well!

CFMOTO

Riders with a B2 licence can opt for CFMOTO’s 250NK naked bike for its lightweight frame and sporty looks. Having a curb weight of 151kg, the 250NK (RM9,888) is highly agile on street corners and allows its rider to filter traffic easily.

If you have a full B licence, you can bump up to the 450NK (RM25,888) or even the 800NK (RM38,888).

CFMOTO 800NK.

So far, the 800NK is the premium option in CFMOTO’s naked bike lineup as it features a gigantic 8-inch TFT dash, three riding modes (street, rain, and sport), cruise control, and many other features to make riding easy and safe.

QJ Motor

An alternative to the above are two roadsters under QJ Motor, the SRK250 (RM16,888) powered by a 249cc twin-cylinder engine.

Meanwhile, its larger sibling the SRK600 (RM39,888) features an improved rear monoshock suspension and larger fuel tank.

Benelli

Benelli 752S.

The TNT25N is Benelli’s small-displacement offering in its naked bike lineup with a price tag of RM12,998. It has a 249cc single-cylinder engine suitable for zipping around the city and occasional highway jaunts.

For something a little bigger and faster, Benelli also offers the 752S, a buff roadster with a 750cc liquid-cooled twin-cylinder engine featuring improved brakes and suspensions. The 752S is slightly pricier than the TNT25N at RM45,800 but the cost still punches well below popular Japanese and continental brands.

Scooters

You can find scooters in three main variations today: maxi, classic, and adventure.

A highly sought adventure scooter today would be Honda’s X-ADV which packs a powerful 745cc engine and all sorts of bells and whistles such as cruise control, keyless ignition, generous 5-inch TFT dash, and all the reliability you could get from a Honda.

The price? a whopping RM69,999 with a very long waiting list.

Meanwhile, Yamaha offers a premium maxi scooter that is also often used for touring thanks to its comfort and various tech features – the T-MAX.

This can be considered a luxury maxi scooter as it bears the price tag of RM75,888 although you do get what you pay for with its smooth 562cc engine, cruise control, electronically adjustable windshield, spacious and comfortable seat, large underseat storage, and more.

Yamaha TMAX.

Those who want a more retro or classic-looking scooter, the most obvious choice would be a Vespa which will set you back around RM20,900 for the Primavera 150 or RM33,900 for the 300cc GTS Super Sport. Mind you, that these are considered pretty premium prices for scooters of their displacements.

On the other hand, China has been launching some very interesting scooters at much more attractive prices but with bigger engines and more tech recently.

Zontes

Zontes 368G.

The Zontes 368G has been picking up in popularity since its launch in January this year. It’s relatively new and has a price tag of RM28,800.

What makes it so special? Well for one, it’s categorised as an “adventure scooter” and is a fraction of the price of a Honda X-ADV. It kind of mimics the styling of the Honda as well although it doesn’t match in terms of engine size.

Tech-wise, the 368G features an app called the Zontes Intelligent App that allows you to control and monitor the bike in many ways. One example is the ability to remotely control certain scooter functions like locking and unlocking the bike.

You can also access real-time data about the scooter’s performance and health, review ride history, display navigation routes, and even mirror your phone to its TFT dash screen.

Royal Alloy

With its British heritage, Royal Alloy is still a UK brand but their bikes are manufactured in China and Thailand. These scooters are for those who seek a classic look similar to Italian scooters like the Vespa but with a much smaller price tag.

Royal Ally GP 125.

For RM12,800 you could own the GP125 which is their smallest-displacement scooter. Or for a little more oomph, they also have the GP250 which costs RM22,800. We realise that it costs slightly more than a 125cc Vespa, but for the price, you’re getting a little more power.

Wmoto

Wmoto RT3S N1.

The RT3 model by Wmoto has been a popular choice for those looking for an affordable maxi scooter that can do city runs and weekend stints outside the city.

It’s latest iteration, the RT3S N1 features built-in front and rear dashcams, TFT instrument screen, electronically adjustable windshield, a smart key system, and TPMS. That’s a lot of tech features for RM17,888.

How do you choose a motorcycle?

The best way to pick from the many motorcycles Chinese manufacturers are offering now is to simply go to a dealership and book a test ride. After that, it’s a matter of your own budget.

If big brands like BMW, Ducati, Yamaha, or Kawasaki feel out of reach, the motorcycle makers mentioned above have a bike that suits every needs, wants, and interests at much more comfortable prices.

Of course, there’s no beating the reliability and performance of well established bike maufacturers that have decades of experience, but the bikes “Made in China” are serious contenders now for those looking to get into the wonderful world of motorcycling without burning through the bank account.

