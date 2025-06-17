Join This Fun Run And Stand A Chance To Win.. A Live Cow

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Prizes come in all shapes and sizes. They could be as small as a stationery set, to a big-ticket item such as a car. Typically, contest prizes are always something that is exciting and useful.

The Guai Fun Run 2025, a five kilometer marathon set to be held on 5 July at Kampung Seberang Guai in Pahang, is offering various lucky draw prizes for participants.

According to their event poster, the prize pool includes gift hampers and electrical appliances such as a rice cooker, electric fan, and a clothes iron. The most exciting prize however, is the grand prize: A whole live cow.

That’s right, they are offering a living, breathing cow as the main lucky draw prize.

Image: Bera Unite Facebook group

If you’re someone who lives in the city, and decide that a full grown cow is something you want to win, go for it. Just be sure to make space in your garage or living room for the animal.

For those who live in a condominium, we suggest you start looking for a space to park the cow if you somehow win it.

Don’t be sad if you don’t win the cow though, because the event itself is also offering a free health check for all participants, an aerobics session, as well as food vendors.

All participants will also receive a food kit, running bib, and a digital certificate as well as a medal (first 50 finishers). On top of that, runners will get a special event jersey to wear during the 5km marathon!

To join, scan the QR code on the poster or click HERE to register. Registration closes on 30 June.

The running kit collection is on 3 July between 2pm and 7pm at Bera Rakan Muda Complex.

